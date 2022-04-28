The inaugural season of the 2022 UEFA Conference League is down to its final four teams. On Thursday, Feyenoord Rotterdam of the Netherlands will host Marseille of France in the first leg of their semifinals matchup. Both clubs are near the top of their respective domestic leagues, with Marseille sitting second in the Ligue 1 table, while Feyenoord ranks third in the Eredivisie. The aggregate winner from this semifinal will face the Roma-Leicester City winner in the 2022 UEFA Conference League final on May 25. You can see what happens next when you stream the match on Paramount+.

Kickoff from De Kuip in Rotterdam, Netherlands is set for 3 p.m. ET. The aggregate winner from this semifinal will face the Roma-Leicester City winner in the 2022 UEFA Conference League final on May 25.

How to watch Feyenoord vs. Marseille

Marseille vs. Feyenoord date: Thursday, April 28

Marseille vs. Feyenoord time: 3 p.m. ET

Marseille vs. Feyenoord streaming: Paramount+

UEFA Europa Conference League picks for Feyenoord vs. Marseille

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Marseille vs. Feyenoord picks from soccer insider Jon Eimer. He is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, Eimer has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. The Indiana-based handicapper compiled a winning record of 260-133-1 with over 90 units of profit for his community on various platforms over a recent two-month stretch.

For Feyenoord vs. Marseille, Eimer is backing both teams to score at -150 odds. Marseille ranks third in Ligue 1 in goals scored, so it should have little difficulty in cracking Feyenoord's defense. However, Marseille's defensive third also has its faults and has allowed multiple goals in two of its last three games. Also, over the French club's last four UECL matches, both teams have scored in three of them.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord is one of the most exciting teams to watch in the world and it gives nearly as much as it gets. The club always seems to play in high-scoring, back-and-forth affairs, whether the competitions come in its domestic league or in European play. One only has to look at its recent UECL results to see the types of matches that Feyenoord plays in as both teams have scored in each of its last nine Europa Conference League matches.

"[Feyenoord] is known for always attacking," Eimer told SportsLine. "They do not care what's at stake, they have their foot on the gas constantly. And with players like Guus Til, Luis Sinisterra, and Bryan Linssen, this makes sense. Their best defense has always been a powerful offense. They know they concede, so their goal is always just to score more."

