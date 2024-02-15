UEFA Europa League action continues on Thursday with the first leg of the knockout matchup between Feyenoord and AS Roma on Paramount+. Feyenoord exited Champions League after placing third in the group stage, but are second in Eredivisie and are unbeaten in nine straight matches across all competition. They host a Roma side that finished second in their Europa League group and are playing well under new management, winning three of their last four games in Serie A. You can watch these teams go head-to-head when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days, and get full Europa League coverage on the CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Kickoff from Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Feyenoord vs. Roma odds list the Dutch side as +115 favorites (risk $100 to win $115) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma listed as +230 underdogs. A draw is priced at +220 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

Feyenoord vs. Roma date: Thursday, Feb. 15

Feyenoord vs. Roma time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the Europa League picks from betting expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of last year's World Cup, Eimer has been red-hot on English Premier League picks, going 57-27-4 for a profit of $3,450 for $100 bettors. Overall, he is 178-169-8 (+18.91) on soccer picks over that span. Anyone following him is WAY up.

For Feyenoord vs. Roma, Eimer is picking both teams to score for a -115 payout. The expert likes the plethora of scoring weapons Feyenoord have on their side and sees them scoring at home, which is a tough place for visiting teams. That could spell trouble for Roma, which is traditionally a defensively-mind team but has conceded 30 goals through 24 Serie A matches this season.



Roma has also scored 40 goals in that span, however, and have found the back of the net frequently since Daniele De Rossi took over as the new manager partway through the season.

"I'm expecting Feyenoord to come out guns blazing at home, knowing this is an even matchup and wanting to build up a lead at home," Eimer told SportsLine. "On the other hand, De Rossi will want to make an impact in his first Europa League game managing Roma, so this game should see goals on both ends." Stream the match here.

