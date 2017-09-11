FIFA 18 player ratings: One point separates Ronaldo and Messi; Neymar, Suarez not far

The list of top 10 players includes a few surprises

Just days before the release of the popular soccer video game 'FIFA 18', the top 10 players and their ratings are out. Here are the top 10. 

RankNameAgeClubNational teamRating

1.

Cristiano Ronaldo

32

Real Madrid

Portugal

94

2.

Lionel Messi

30

Barcelona

Argentina

93

3.

Neymar

25

PSG

Brazil

92

4.

Luis Suarez

30

Barcelona

Uruguay

92

5.

Manuel Neuer

31

Bayern Munich

Germany

92

6.

Robert Lewadowski

29

Bayern Munich

Poland

91

7.

Sergio Ramos

31

Real Madrid

Spain

90

8.

Eden Hazard

26

Chelsea

Belgium

90

9.

Toni Kroos

27

Real Madrid

Germany

90

10.

Gonzalo Higuain

29

Juventus

Argentina

90

Pretty straight forward for the top five, and no reason to gripe there. Sergio Ramos' rating seems spot on, while Lewandowski's could be maybe just a tad lower. As for Gonzalo Higuain, 90 seems a bit high despite his goal-scoring output, as he's struggled with the Argentina national team and wasn't even called up for the last round of World Cup qualifiers. The 10th-best-player slot there could go to somebody like Sergio Aguero or Antoine Griezmann. 

But overall, those seem pretty spot on. While many feel that Messi is a better player than Ronaldo, keep this in mind: Ronaldo is the cover star for this year's edition and he was the winner of the top male player of the year awarded by FIFA last year and probably the favorite to win it again after his performance last season, so it makes sense he has the higher rating.

Sadly, Nicklas Bendtner isn't in the top 10.

