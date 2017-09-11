FIFA 18 player ratings: One point separates Ronaldo and Messi; Neymar, Suarez not far
The list of top 10 players includes a few surprises
Just days before the release of the popular soccer video game 'FIFA 18', the top 10 players and their ratings are out. Here are the top 10.
|Rank
|Name
|Age
|Club
|National team
|Rating
1.
Cristiano Ronaldo
32
Real Madrid
|Portugal
94
2.
Lionel Messi
30
Barcelona
|Argentina
93
3.
Neymar
25
PSG
|Brazil
92
4.
Luis Suarez
30
Barcelona
|Uruguay
92
5.
Manuel Neuer
31
Bayern Munich
|Germany
92
6.
Robert Lewadowski
29
Bayern Munich
|Poland
91
7.
Sergio Ramos
31
Real Madrid
|Spain
90
8.
Eden Hazard
26
Chelsea
|Belgium
90
9.
Toni Kroos
27
Real Madrid
|Germany
90
10.
Gonzalo Higuain
29
Juventus
|Argentina
90
Pretty straight forward for the top five, and no reason to gripe there. Sergio Ramos' rating seems spot on, while Lewandowski's could be maybe just a tad lower. As for Gonzalo Higuain, 90 seems a bit high despite his goal-scoring output, as he's struggled with the Argentina national team and wasn't even called up for the last round of World Cup qualifiers. The 10th-best-player slot there could go to somebody like Sergio Aguero or Antoine Griezmann.
But overall, those seem pretty spot on. While many feel that Messi is a better player than Ronaldo, keep this in mind: Ronaldo is the cover star for this year's edition and he was the winner of the top male player of the year awarded by FIFA last year and probably the favorite to win it again after his performance last season, so it makes sense he has the higher rating.
Sadly, Nicklas Bendtner isn't in the top 10.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch Bayern Munich-Anderlecht
The Germans open up with a favorable match
-
How to watch Barcelona vs. Juventus
It's a rematch of last season's quarterfinal
-
How to watch Manchester United vs. Basel
The mighty Red Devils kick off UCL action on Tuesday
-
How to watch PSG vs. Celtic
The Parisians are expected to get a big win
-
How to watch Roma vs. Atletico Madrid
It's a big-time showdown on the opening day of the group stage
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. Qarabag
The Blues open up UCL play with a comfortable match
Add a Comment