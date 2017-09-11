FIFA 18 player ratings: One point separates Ronaldo and Messi; Neymar, Suarez not far

Just days before the release of the popular soccer video game 'FIFA 18', the top 10 players and their ratings are out. Here are the top 10.

Rank Name Age Club National team Rating 1. Cristiano Ronaldo 32 Real Madrid Portugal 94 2. Lionel Messi 30 Barcelona Argentina 93 3. Neymar 25 PSG Brazil 92 4. Luis Suarez 30 Barcelona Uruguay 92 5. Manuel Neuer 31 Bayern Munich Germany 92 6. Robert Lewadowski 29 Bayern Munich Poland 91 7. Sergio Ramos 31 Real Madrid Spain 90 8. Eden Hazard 26 Chelsea Belgium 90 9. Toni Kroos 27 Real Madrid Germany 90 10. Gonzalo Higuain 29 Juventus Argentina 90

Pretty straight forward for the top five, and no reason to gripe there. Sergio Ramos' rating seems spot on, while Lewandowski's could be maybe just a tad lower. As for Gonzalo Higuain, 90 seems a bit high despite his goal-scoring output, as he's struggled with the Argentina national team and wasn't even called up for the last round of World Cup qualifiers. The 10th-best-player slot there could go to somebody like Sergio Aguero or Antoine Griezmann.

But overall, those seem pretty spot on. While many feel that Messi is a better player than Ronaldo, keep this in mind: Ronaldo is the cover star for this year's edition and he was the winner of the top male player of the year awarded by FIFA last year and probably the favorite to win it again after his performance last season, so it makes sense he has the higher rating.

Sadly, Nicklas Bendtner isn't in the top 10.