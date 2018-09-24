'FIFA 19' video game: Release date, Champions League features and everything you need to know

The latest installment of EA Sports' soccer video game series drops this week. The highly-anticipated "FIFA 19," which hits the shelves on Sept. 28, has undergone plenty of changes since last season with a new timed shooting feature, no rules mode and more, and this year's edition features Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus on the cover.

There are three things that really stand out in this game in comparison to last season, and here's what to know ahead of the release.

Champions League belongs to 'FIFA'

New to 'FIFA 19' is the ability to play in the Champions League, which is officially licensed. The license for the UCL belonged to Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer for years, but after that deal expired EA Sports scooped it up real quick. So when you play career mode, if you are qualified for the competition, you will get to play in it with all of the real television graphics, the anthem and more.

The addition adds to the realism of the game as it shows the real trophy, the cup logo on the jerseys and more. Here's a taste of what it looks like:

The Journey

The Journey with Alex Hunter is back. The story mode of the game returns with three stories featuring Hunter, Kim Hunter and Danny Williams as they complete their own ride through the soccer world. In this edition, Hunter has joined Real Madrid as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement as he aims to make it to the top.

Courtesy of EA Sports

Kick-off 2.0

Video games are all about having fun, so EA Sports aimed to give fans more options when it comes to playing quick pick-up matches against friends on the same system. The new kick-off mode allows stat tracking, but the coolest feature is the house rules. You can play some interesting, new match modes that are far from realistic but all about the fun, which will appeal to many.

For example, there is a survival mode where every time you score a goal you lose a player, making the challenge of winning even harder. There is also a setting where you can only score on headers or volleys, another mode where if you score from outside the box it counts for two goals, and the wildest one -- no rules. So there is no offside, but there are also no fouls. You can go cleats up from behind as much as you want, and no foul will be called.

It's the mode Pepe and Sergio Ramos always dreamed of.

Courtesy of EA Sports