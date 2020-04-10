'FIFA 20' Premier League simulation: Liverpool finishes the job, Manchester United gets into Champions League

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing much of the world to a standstill, many of us are just in our homes trying to figure out how to pass the time. Whether that's watching binge-watching a bunch of shows or playing countless hours of video games, here's hoping you and your family are well.

For us in the soccer world, why not run some simulations with EA Sports "FIFA 20" to see how this 2019-20 season plays out? We already did the Champions League, and now it's time for the Premier League. It's the least we can do while we wait for the season to return at some point, likely this summer.

We ran a simulation of the entire season with the current rosters, and Liverpool took home its first Premier League title and first league crown in 30 years. Here are the standings, top scorers and more.

Standings

Liverpool, 105 points Manchester City, 93 points Manchester United, 89 points Tottenham, 82 points Leicester City, 82 points Chelsea, 70 points Wolverhampton, 68 points Everton, 63 points West Ham, 62 points Arsenal, 56 points Bournemouth, 38 points Aston Villa, 37 points Newcastle United, 36 points Watford 34 points Brighton 33 points Southampton, 29 points Crystal Palace, 27 points Sheffield United, 25 points Burnley, 23 points Norwich, 22 points

Top scorers

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), 31 goals Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), 25 goals Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), 24 goals Heung-Min Son (Tottenham) and Anthony Martial (Manchester United), 19 goals Paul Pogba (Manchester United) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), 18 goals Harry Kane (Tottenham) and Richarlison (Everton), 17 goals Danny Ings (Southampton) and Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), 16 goals Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) and Sebastien Haller (West Ham), 15 goals Raul Jimenez (Wolverhampton), 14 goals Diego Jota (Wolverhampton), 13 goals

Top assists

Fernandes (Manchester United), 14 assists Jota (Wolverhampton), 11 assists De Bruyne (Manchester City), 10 assists Fabinho (Liverpool), 9 assists David Silva (Manchester City), 8 assists

Champions League qualification

Liverpool, United and Tottenham all qualify for the Champions League directly. City did finish second, but the club is currently banned from the competition, pending appeal.

If their appeal for breaking Financial Fair Play rules is granted, they would qualify. If not, fifth-place Leicester City would take the spot.

Player of the year

It's City's De Bruyne. While he's been injured for a portion of the season in real life, he comes through with an amazing 31 goals to go along with 10 assists. Runner-up is Fernandes of United. He arrived at United in January from Sporting Lisbon, but in a simulation of an entire season had 24 goals and 14 assists for an output worthy of player of the year pretty much any other year.

Relegation

Sheffield United, Burnley and Norwich go down. Now, in real life, Norwich is the only one of those that is going to be relegated.

Sheffield United is currently in seventh place in the table and closer to a Champions League spot than it is 12th place, let alone relegation.

Burnley is in 10th in real life and 12 points clear of the drop zone, so this simulation didn't quite reflect the quality of those two this season.

Bournemouth and Aston Villa are the other two teams in the bottom three in real life, joining last-place Norwich, who look set for relegation virtually and for real.