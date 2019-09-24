FIFA 20: Release date, review and three things to know about EA Sports' latest soccer video game

FIFA 20 is almost here. The EA Sports soccer video game will be officially released on Friday, Sept. 27 for Xbox One, PS4 and PC with many new features and a more realistic feel. With added licenses, improved commentary and more, this year's edition of the game looks to be one of the best upgrades in the series' recent history. Real Madrid star Eden Hazard serves as the main cover athlete.

After playing several hours thanks to a review copy provided by EA Sports, here are three things to know about FIFA 20:

1. It feels more realistic than past versions

The thing I wanted most changed about FIFA was its gameplay. Far too often in past editions I felt like I could always tell when a goal was coming. Carry the ball diagonally into the box, and it seemed as if every time there was a far-post goal. Several changes in the game make it feel like one of the more realistic FIFA editions yet, if not the most realistic. There are several new animations when it comes to goalkeepers, defending and more. I was playing a La Liga match with Valencia when a defender all of a sudden just laid out to block a shot -- something I hadn't seen before.

When it comes to passing and shooting, there is a nice added touch where double tapping the pass or through ball button will get a little air on the ball. Add that to some new skill moves and some shots and goals that haven't been season in past editions, and you have a fresh, new FIFA that feels improved.

2. Volta is a fantastic addition to the game modes

If you ever played "FIFA Street" back in the day, you'll enjoy this mode. From a complex story mode to just playing some street soccer with or without walls from Amsterdam to Buenos Aires, Volta lets you embrace skill moves, smaller goals and constant action. Playing without walls and with fustal rules makes it more challenging and more fun, and even going to penalty kicks on small goals is intense. It seems impossible but is super rewarding to win.

3. Career mode gets an upgrade

I know people are obsessed with Ultimate Team, and there have been a ton of upgrades there as well. But I don't feel overly qualified to write about a mode I don't play. I like the concept and it seems fun, by try having three kids and finding a game mode where you just can't pause it as needed because so much of it is online. I've long been a career mode guy, taking my favorite European club (Valencia) to new heights under my leadership or grabbing little Plymouth Argyle and aiming to get them all the way up to the Premier League. This year's career mode looks better, it's more complex and they even added pre-match and post-match interviews where your answers impact the morale of your team or individual players. It's one of the most rewarding modes, especially if you take a smaller club rather than say Barcelona, PSG or Manchester City.

Review

FIFA 20 is, in my opinion, the best edition of the game in quite a long time. I think there have been improvements over the years, but the freedom of movement and new animations make this a big step up over last year. In the past, I feel like players were weighed down and you never had full control of their movement, but not anymore, which makes this year's edition even more appealing. With the addition of Volta and a more realistic game, FIFA 20 takes a step toward what the game really feels like on the pitch while bringing back the nostalgia of "FIFA Street."