EA Sports' newest soccer video game, "FIFA 23," is set to be released while some avid gamers have already had the opportunity to play through early access. The last edition of the game under that specific title, with the game changing to "EA Sports FC" next year, is coming out officially this week and hopes are high with numerous improvements from the "FIFA 22" version, including the addition of one well-known manager.

Here's everything you need to know:

Release date

The official release date is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30. Early access is available through the ultimate edition, having access four days early, and EA Play, where you get 10 hours of free trial as part of a membership.

Trailer

Who are the cover athletes?

Kylian Mbappe is the cover athlete for "FIFA 23," while Chelsea star Sam Kerr is on the ultimate edition alongside Mbappe.

Price and systems

The game's standard version for Xbox Series X|S and Playstation 5 is $69.99, while the previous gen version for Xbox One and PS4 is $59.99. The PC version is $59.99.

The ultimate edition is $99.99 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC.

New features

HyperMotion2

Advanced motion capture once again returns with its second installment which is aimed to produce new realistic animations. Two new full-match motion capture shoots and five training drills with pro teams were incorporated into the mechanics. That includes an 11-on-11 women's match that was capture to create authentic animations. There is twice as much real-world motion capture as the first iteration.

Women's clubs

While women's national teams have been in "FIFA" for a little bit, teams from the Barclay's FA Women's Super League and Division 1 Arkema are in the game for the first time.

Gameplay improvements

Improved gameplay includes a skill-based power shot that adds power and accuracy at the expense of time and a higher degree of input precision, redesigned set pieces, technical dribbling and more.

Revamping the fundamentals

"FIFA 23" has added shot trajectories, new passing types including off the back, four new skills moves, three new fake shots and more.

Ted Lasso

AFC Richmond along with their manager Ted Lasso from the Apple+ series "Ted Lasso" is in the game. That means you can play as the team led by Dani Rojas and Sam Obisanya in various modes in the game, including replacing a Premier League team with them to see how far you can take them.

You can also play as another team in career mode while choosing Lasso, played by Jason Sudeikis, as your manager.

What are they doing for the World Cup?

Both FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 later this year and FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 will be made available to players as post-launch content updates at no additional cost. EA Sports says more information on that will be available soon.