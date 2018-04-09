FIFA announced fan vote results for the best World Cup goal of all time, but it's not the right one

Just over two months away from the 2018 World Cup, FIFA has announced the winner of the best World Cup goal of all time, and it wasn't who I thought it would be.

From a fan vote, the prize goes to former Mexico national team member Manuel Negrete, who produced an absolutely glorious volley against Bulgaria in his home country at the 1986 World Cup. Here it is:

The problem? It's not even the best goal from that World Cup, nor is it even the best World Cup goal involving the Mexican national team. I'm going to chalk this one up to dedicated Mexico fans voting like crazy, because there are much better options.

First, the greatest goal of all time, let alone World Cup goal. Diego Maradona for Argentina in 1986 vs. England, when he annihilated the entire English team with a glorious run and finish:

It's crazy to think that was the same match where arguably the most famous World Cup goal took place - "The hand of God."

Now, not to go all Argentina on you, but here's another contender. The 2006 World Cup when Maxi Rodriguez scored this truly unthinkable winner against Mexico in extra time. No goal in all the hours I've spent watching this sport has left me this amazed:

Brazil, as you can imagine, has a bunch of the top goals as well. And for some, Eder's strike against USSR in 1982 is the best:

In my book, Eder, Maradona and Rodriguez all had better goals. The beauty of it? There are so many great World Cup goals from over the years to watch again and just lose your mind over.

It's called the beautiful game - and moments like these remind us why.