FIFA award winners: Megan Rapinoe, USWNT coach Jill Ellis take home top honors; Messi beats out Ronaldo, Van Dijk

The Best FIFA Football Awards were handed out on Monday in Milan, and it was a great day for the United States women's national team as well as Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. USA coach Jill Ellis, who won her second World Cup this summer, was named Best FIFA Women's Coach, while superstar Megan Rapinoe won Best FIFA Women's player.

Neither were upsets as both were at the top of their position this summer, with Rapinoe dominating in the knockout stage for the U.S., which beat the Netherlands in the final. Ellis has coached in two World Cups and never lost a game at the competition.

On the men's side, it felt as if Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool would take home the top award after being named UEFA Player of the Year as he led Liverpool to the Champions League. But it went to Messi after another historic season for Barcelona. Messi beat out van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo. Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp won Best FIFA Men's Coach for winning the UCL last season in his second attempt with the club.

Here's a look at the top winners and the finalists:

The Best FIFA Men's Player

Cristiano Ronaldo -- Portugal and Juventus

Lionel Messi -- Argentina and Barcelona (winner)

Virgil van Dijk -- Netherlands and Liverpool

The Best FIFA Women's Player

Lucy Bronze -- England and Lyon

Alex Morgan -- USA and Orlando Pride

Megan Rapinoe -- USA and Reign FC (winner)

The Best FIFA Men's Coach

Pep Guardiola -- Manchester City

Jurgen Klopp -- Liverpool (winner)

Mauricio Pochettino -- Tottenham

The Best FIFA Women's Coach

Jill Ellis -- USA (winner)

Phil Neville -- England

Sarina Wiegman -- Netherlands

FIFA Puskas Award (best goal)