FIFA award winners: Megan Rapinoe, USWNT coach Jill Ellis take home top honors; Messi beats out Ronaldo, Van Dijk
Rapinoe led the USA to a second consecutive World Cup title in 2019
The Best FIFA Football Awards were handed out on Monday in Milan, and it was a great day for the United States women's national team as well as Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. USA coach Jill Ellis, who won her second World Cup this summer, was named Best FIFA Women's Coach, while superstar Megan Rapinoe won Best FIFA Women's player.
Neither were upsets as both were at the top of their position this summer, with Rapinoe dominating in the knockout stage for the U.S., which beat the Netherlands in the final. Ellis has coached in two World Cups and never lost a game at the competition.
On the men's side, it felt as if Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool would take home the top award after being named UEFA Player of the Year as he led Liverpool to the Champions League. But it went to Messi after another historic season for Barcelona. Messi beat out van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo. Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp won Best FIFA Men's Coach for winning the UCL last season in his second attempt with the club.
Here's a look at the top winners and the finalists:
The Best FIFA Men's Player
- Cristiano Ronaldo -- Portugal and Juventus
- Lionel Messi -- Argentina and Barcelona (winner)
- Virgil van Dijk -- Netherlands and Liverpool
The Best FIFA Women's Player
- Lucy Bronze -- England and Lyon
- Alex Morgan -- USA and Orlando Pride
- Megan Rapinoe -- USA and Reign FC (winner)
The Best FIFA Men's Coach
- Pep Guardiola -- Manchester City
- Jurgen Klopp -- Liverpool (winner)
- Mauricio Pochettino -- Tottenham
The Best FIFA Women's Coach
- Jill Ellis -- USA (winner)
- Phil Neville -- England
- Sarina Wiegman -- Netherlands
FIFA Puskas Award (best goal)
- Barcelona's Messi vs. Real Betis (March 17, 2019)
- River Plate's Juan Fernanrdo Quintero vs. Racing (Feb. 10, 2019)
- Daniel Zsori of Debrecen FC vs. Ferencvaros TC (Feb. 16, 2019) (winner)
-
Juve vs. Brescia preview
Ronaldo and company hit the road as the favorites
-
Barca vs. Villarreal preview
Barca hopes to erase the negative vibes after losing last weekend
-
USMNT, Dutch battle it out for Dest
The young American would be cap-tied with the United States if he plays in Nations League
-
Man. United explains goals to fans
The Red Devils are reeling and looking for answers
-
What's with Pulisic's slow start?
The young American has been riding the pine for the Blues as of late
-
Soccer Power Index: Lukaku shining, more
The Belgian has been sensational early on for Inter Milan, plus a look at Eden Hazard's lackluster...