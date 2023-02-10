The Best FIFA Football awards will head to Paris on Monday, Feb. 27 in what should be a star-studded affair. The governing body for the world's game will crown the top players and coaches as well as some of the best achievements of the year, including the heralded Puskas award for the best goal. The finalists in each category were made up by a public fan vote after a FIFA-selected committee named the initial shortlist. The awards will then be voted on by national team coaches, captains, journalists, and fans.

Players such as Karim Benzema, Richarlison, and Alex Morgan headline the final contenders for some of the most notable awards. Let's take a look at each of the finalists:

Best FIFA Women's Player

Beth Mead (England, Arsenal)

Alex Morgan (United States, San Diego Wave)

Alexia Putellas (Spain, Barcelona)

Featuring the Women's Euro 2022 Golden Boot winner in Mead, the NWSL Golden Boot winner in Morgan and the reigning award holder in Putellas, this is a star-studded cast looking to take home the award. But while Morgan shined for club and country, it was Sophia Smith who took home the NWSL MVP honors and yet is absent from the list. Putellas' ACL injury kept her out of the Euros which could hinder her from being a repeat winner.

Best FIFA Men's Player

Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid)

Kylian Mbappe (France, PSG)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, PSG)

The French connections are strong with all three players either being French or playing their club soccer within Ligue 1. Benzema is the reigning Ballon d'Or winner and had an excellent season with Real Madrid despite missing the World Cup due to injury. In his absence for France, Mbappe stepped up scoring a hat trick in the World Cup final, but it wasn't enough to stop Messi and Argentina from lifting the World Cup trophy. It's neck and neck between Messi and Mbapppe but the World Cup will likely tip the scales in Messi's favor.

FIFA Puskas Award finalists

Marcin Oleksy (Poland): Warta Poznan vs. Stal Rzeszow

Dimitri Payet (France): Olympique de Marseille vs. PAOK Thessaloniki

Richarlison (Brazil): Brazil vs. Serbia

Featuring goals from the World Cup, league play and European competitions, this Puskas award has quite a range of scintillating strikes from all across the globe. Olesky, an amputee player, scored quite the scissor kick goal, which is an awesome feat. It was a goal congratulated by Robert Lewandowski that led to a Puskas finalist appearance.

Best FIFA Men's Coach finalists

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

It was an extraordinary year for coaching as each listed coach except Guardiola won at least two trophies during the span of the year, but guiding Manchester City to their fourth Premier League title in five seasons is still quite an accomplishment. Scaloni broke Argentina's World Cup drought while Ancelotti lifted La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid.

Best FIFA Women's Coach finalists

Sonia Bompastor (Olympique Lyon)

Pia Sundhage (Brazil)

Sarina Weigman (England)

Weigman led England to their first major tournament victory when the Lionesses announced themselves to the world at the Women's Euro 2022. The team is also unbeaten since she has taken the reigns with 22 victories in 26 matches. Brazil won the Copa America Feminina in 2022 with an amazing display of dominance, scoring 20 goals in only six matches. Bompastor won the double at Lyon, lifting the French League and the Champions League. Lyon won 21 of their 22 domestic matches under Bompastor.

Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper finalists

Emi Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)

Yassine Bounou (Morocco, Sevilla)

Another award that's hard to split, Bounou was a World Cup hero for Morocco while Martinez has been a hero on penalties for club and country. Without Courtois, Real Madrid wouldn't have stood a chance in the Champions League, but all three have been at the top of their game. Martinez has likely been the least consistent keeper of the trio but his moments for Argentina at the World Cup and in Copa America stand tall.

Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper finalists

Anne-Katrin Berger (Germany, Chelsea)

Mary Earps (England, Manchester United)

Christine Endler (Chile, Olympique Lyon)

In league play, Endler only conceded eight goals in 22 matches last season, which is an unbelievable record even if Chile didn't hit the international highs of England and Germany. Earp was dominant to help England win Euro 2022 while Berger had quite the comeback. Re-diagnosed with thyroid cancer, Berger continued to play for Germany while then returning to play for Chelsea while still undergoing cancer treatment.