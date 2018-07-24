FIFA Best Men's Player 2018 nominees: A case for every shortlist candidate, including Modric, Ronaldo, Messi

The 10 nominees for FIFA Best Men's Player 2018 were released on Tuesday, and the loaded list features a bunch of talent from veterans like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to young teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe. The winner will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in London on Sept. 24. Here's the official list and why each candidate has a chance to take home the prize:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid and Portugal)

The veteran superstar is getting better at age. Before his summer transfer to Juventus from Real Madrid, he was absolutely sensational for club and country. He scored four goals in four matches at the 2018 World Cup and had 44 goals in 44 matches for Real Madrid as the team won its third straight Champions League title. The favorite for the Ballon d'Or, he's got a great chance to win this award as well.

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City and Belgium)

The heart and soul of the Manchester City attack, Kevin De Bruyne also helped Belgium earn its best-ever finish at the World Cup, finishing third. The attacking midfielder has evolved into one of the world's best players and continues to get better. He's got a great chance to win this award because of how amazing he has been, but the lack of success in the Champions League with City may knock him down a tier when it comes to likely contenders.

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid and France)

Not many players had a better campaign than Griezmann. He won the World Cup with France and took home the Europa League with Atletico Madrid. He had 29 goals for Atleti last season and his performance in the World Cup final, scoring a goal and sending in a free kick that resulted in an own goal, gave him his greatest professional moment. The success on the global stage really helps his chances, and he'll likely be a serious contender to win it.

Eden Hazard (Chelsea and Belgium)

Hazard dazzled at the World Cup and was his team's best player en route to the semifinals. He had 17 goals for Chelsea but the Blues struggled, failing to qualify for the Champions League. He's one of the world's best and looked the part this summer in Russia. But he didn't look incredibly sharp for his club, which likely hurts his chances.

Harry Kane (Tottenham and England)

Thirty goals for Tottenham in the Premier League and 41 goals overall for the club this past season, he was also the top scorer at the World Cup with six, half of which came from penalty kicks. He has turned into one of the very best strikers in the world and continues to get better. He may not win this one, but he'll likely get one at some point if he continues to improve.

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain and France)

The hottest young player in the world and a World Cup winner at 19 years of age, this kid is receiving Lionel Messi and Ronaldo-like hype at his age. He has a combination of clinical technique and speed that has drawn comparisons to the Brazilian Ronaldo. He's probably a bit too young to really be in contention for this, but there is no doubt he deserves to be considered. Like Kane, he'll win one some day, but it might not be 2018.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina)

Still the world's best for many, though his star has faded just a tad with this national team struggles. Just one goal at the 2018 World Cup, but don't forget about the 45 he netted for Barcelona. As long as he is playing, he'll be up for every award handed out to the world's best, and this is another chance for him to pad his accolades. That said, you have a feeling somebody with more success on the international stage will likely win.

Luka Modric (Real Madrid and Croatia)

He was the best player at the 2018 World Cup, winning the Golden Ball award. The veteran led Croatia on a surprise run to the final and is as consistent as a midfielder as you'll find in the world. You could argue he is one of the favorites to win this award for his amazing season with Real Madrid and guiding this Croatia team.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)

Forty-four goals for Liverpool was enough for Salah to be named Premier League's top scorer for the 2017-18 season. Salah went from a very good player to global superstar over that span, but had a poor World Cup and missed his team's opener against Uruguay. What he accomplished for Liverpool couldn't have been expected by anybody, not even him.

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid and France)

When it comes to hardware, no one had a better year than Varane, who won a Champions League and a World Cup title nine weeks apart. He also scored in the World Cup, and although the flashy stats aren't there because he is a defender, he has become one of the world's very best and you can't argue the results. A defender hasn't won this award in over 10 years. The last was Fabio Cannavaro in 2006.

Voting is underway. Fans can vote, with their votes being weighed evenly with the votes of journalists, coaches and national team captains.