FIFA Club World Cup 2025 schedule, scores: Where to watch Boca Juniors vs. Bayern Munich, Chelsea vs. Flamengo
The tournament officially began on Saturday, June 14
The summer of soccer is taking a new look this year with the FIFA Club World Cup, which brings the first edition of the expanded competition to the United States for a 32-team tournament featuring teams from around the world competing for a share of the $1 billion prize purse.
Several high-profile teams are taking part in the new-look competition, from UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain to Argentine giants Boca Juniors, each of whom will be targeting deep runs. European teams make up most of the field with 12 teams, while South America will have six participants. Four teams from Asia and Africa will also take part, while five – including three MLS teams – make up the field from North America. Oceania also has one spot, earned by the lone amateur side at the competition, Auckland City.
The objectives are similar across the board but the stakes vary from team to team. While Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Simone Inzaghi-led Al-Hilal hope to make a dent as underdogs in a competition expected to be dominated by European teams, several teams crossing the Atlantic Ocean aim to live up to the hype. The list includes Real Madrid, Manchester City and Inzaghi's former side Inter, who ended their domestic and continental campaigns trophyless and have one of final piece of silverware to chase before the season comes to a close.
With the action underway, here's a glance at the schedule and results from the Club World Cup.
All times U.S./Eastern -- matches on DAZN (try for free).
Saturday, June 14
Al Ahly 0, Inter Miami 0
Sunday, June 15
Bayern Munich 10, Auckland City 0
PSG 4, Atletico Madrid 0
Palmeiras 0, Porto 0
Botafogo 2, Seattle Sounders 1
Monday, June 16
Chelsea 2, LAFC 0
Boca Juniors 2, Benfica 2
Flamengo 2, Esperance de Tunis 0
Tuesday, June 17
Fluminense 0, Borussia Dortmund 0
River Plate 3, Urawa Red Diamonds 1
Mamelodi Sundowns 1, Ulsan HD 0
Monterrey 1, Inter 1
Wednesday, June 18
Manchester City 2, Wydad AC 0
Real Madrid 1, Al-Hilal 1
Salzburg 2, Pachuca 1
Juventus 5, Al Ain 0
Thursday, June 19
Palmeiras 2, Al Ahly 0
Inter Miami 2, Porto 1
Atletico Madrid 3, Seattle Sounders 1
PSG vs. Botafogo, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena
Friday, June 20
Benfica vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m., Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando
Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
LAFC vs. Esperance de Tunis, 6 p.m., GEODIS Park, Nashville
Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, 9 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Saturday, June 21
Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m., TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
Inter vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle
Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD, 6 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
River Plate vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena
Sunday, June 22
Juventus vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Salzburg vs. Al Hilal, 6 p.m., Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
Manchester City vs. Al Ain, 9 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Monday, June 23
Seattle Sounders vs. PSG, 3 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle
Atletico Madrid vs. Botafogo, 3 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena
Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, 9 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Porto vs. Al Ahly, 9 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Tuesday, June 24
Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m., GEODIS Park, Nashville
Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
LAFC vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Esperance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Wednesday, June 25
Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m., TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Inter vs. River Plate, 9 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle
Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena
Thursday, June 26
Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m., Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
Al Hilal vs. Pachuca, 9 p.m., GEODIS Park, Nashville
Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Saturday, June 28
1A vs. 2B, 12 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
1C vs. 2D, 4 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Sunday, June 29
1B vs. 2A, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
1D vs. 2C, 4 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Monday, June 30
1E vs. 2F, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
1G vs. 2H, 9 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Tuesday, July 1
1H vs. 2G, 3 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
1F vs. 2E, 9 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Friday, July 4 (Quarterfinals)
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando
TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Saturday, July 5 (Quarterfinals)
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Tuesday, July 8 (Semifinal)
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Wednesday, July 9 (Semifinal)
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Sunday, July 13 (Final)
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford