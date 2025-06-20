The summer of soccer is taking a new look this year with the FIFA Club World Cup, which brings the first edition of the expanded competition to the United States for a 32-team tournament featuring teams from around the world competing for a share of the $1 billion prize purse.

Several high-profile teams are taking part in the new-look competition, from UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain to Argentine giants Boca Juniors, each of whom will be targeting deep runs. European teams make up most of the field with 12 teams, while South America will have six participants. Four teams from Asia and Africa will also take part, while five – including three MLS teams – make up the field from North America. Oceania also has one spot, earned by the lone amateur side at the competition, Auckland City.

The objectives are similar across the board but the stakes vary from team to team. While Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Simone Inzaghi-led Al-Hilal hope to make a dent as underdogs in a competition expected to be dominated by European teams, several teams crossing the Atlantic Ocean aim to live up to the hype. The list includes Real Madrid, Manchester City and Inzaghi's former side Inter, who ended their domestic and continental campaigns trophyless and have one of final piece of silverware to chase before the season comes to a close.

With the action underway, here's a glance at the schedule and results from the Club World Cup.

All times U.S./Eastern -- matches on DAZN (try for free).

Saturday, June 14

Al Ahly 0, Inter Miami 0

Sunday, June 15

Bayern Munich 10, Auckland City 0

PSG 4, Atletico Madrid 0

Palmeiras 0, Porto 0

Botafogo 2, Seattle Sounders 1

Monday, June 16

Chelsea 2, LAFC 0

Boca Juniors 2, Benfica 2

Flamengo 2, Esperance de Tunis 0

Tuesday, June 17

Fluminense 0, Borussia Dortmund 0

River Plate 3, Urawa Red Diamonds 1

Mamelodi Sundowns 1, Ulsan HD 0

Monterrey 1, Inter 1

Wednesday, June 18

Manchester City 2, Wydad AC 0

Real Madrid 1, Al-Hilal 1

Salzburg 2, Pachuca 1

Juventus 5, Al Ain 0

Thursday, June 19

Palmeiras 2, Al Ahly 0

Inter Miami 2, Porto 1

Atletico Madrid 3, Seattle Sounders 1

PSG vs. Botafogo, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena

Friday, June 20

Benfica vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m., Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando

Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

LAFC vs. Esperance de Tunis, 6 p.m., GEODIS Park, Nashville

Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, 9 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Saturday, June 21

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m., TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Inter vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle

Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD, 6 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

River Plate vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena

Sunday, June 22

Juventus vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Salzburg vs. Al Hilal, 6 p.m., Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Manchester City vs. Al Ain, 9 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Monday, June 23

Seattle Sounders vs. PSG, 3 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle

Atletico Madrid vs. Botafogo, 3 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena

Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, 9 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Porto vs. Al Ahly, 9 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Tuesday, June 24

Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m., GEODIS Park, Nashville

Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

LAFC vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Esperance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday, June 25

Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m., TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Inter vs. River Plate, 9 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle

Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena

Thursday, June 26

Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m., Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Al Hilal vs. Pachuca, 9 p.m., GEODIS Park, Nashville

Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Saturday, June 28

1A vs. 2B, 12 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

1C vs. 2D, 4 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Sunday, June 29

1B vs. 2A, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

1D vs. 2C, 4 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Monday, June 30

1E vs. 2F, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

1G vs. 2H, 9 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Tuesday, July 1

1H vs. 2G, 3 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

1F vs. 2E, 9 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday, July 4 (Quarterfinals)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Saturday, July 5 (Quarterfinals)

TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Tuesday, July 8 (Semifinal)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Wednesday, July 9 (Semifinal)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

Sunday, July 13 (Final)

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford