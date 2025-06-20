What a Thursday night that was, drama in abundance at the Club World Cup and weirdest of all, a solid, professional and fairly quiet win for the USMNT. Could there be any more perfect way to get the weekend started? I'm James Benge, let's dive into the wonderful wonder of soccer.

📺 Footy fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday, June 20

🏆 CWC: Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m. ➡️ DAZN

🏆 CWC: Los Angeles FC vs. ES Tunis, 6 p.m. ➡️ DAZN

🇺🇸 USL: North Carolina vs. Louisville City, 7:30 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🌎 Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe, 7:45 p.m. ➡️ FS1

Saturday, June 21

🇪🇺 U21 Euros: Spain vs. England, 3 p.m. ➡️ Vix

🏆 CWC: Inter vs. Urawa Reds, 3 p.m. ➡️ DAZN

🇺🇸 NWSL: Utah Royals vs. Seattle Reign, 5 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

🇺🇸 USL: Indy Eleven vs. Las Vegas Lights, 7 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network

Sunday, June 22

🏆 CWC: Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m. ➡️ DAZN

🌎 Gold Cup: USA vs. Haiti, 7 p.m. ➡️ Fox

🇺🇸 NWSL: San Diego Wave vs. Washington Spirit, 10 p.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

⚽ The Forward Line

🏆 Messi and Botafogo bring thrills to Club World Cup

Getty Images

What a night of Club World Cup action that was. Whether you were all in on the tournament from the start, or (like many) a bit more skeptical, it's fair to assume that what you probably wanted to see was the European giants knocked down a peg or two by the rest of the world. Unless you happen to support one of those teams, there is nothing that makes intercontinental football more exhilarating than that. And we got it in abundance.

First, the brilliance of Lionel Messi. In what felt like a wonderful callback to his unforgettable first few weeks in pink, the great man found himself stood over a free kick just outside the D. You knew what was coming. Fired at the keeper's side, the sheer swerve that Messi got on his effort took Claudio Ramos by surprise, the ball bending elegantly into the side netting to cap an outstanding comeback for Inter Miami, 2-1 winners over Porto at Hard Rock Stadium.

That in itself was as much a triumph for young head coach Javier Mascherano as it was Messi's brilliance (and Ramos' shortcomings). As Chuck Booth notes, Inter Miami had weathered a Porto storm in the first half even after Samu Aghehowa's early penalty. The Herons came back with bite (or is that a stabbing motion from those long beaks) and were swiftly rewarded with Telasco Segovia's equaliser.

Booth: "They were lucky to go into the half only trailing by a goal as Porto were dominating in every aspect of play, but didn't get the all-important second goal. Credit must be given to Javier Mascherano as Miami adjusted after the half and immediately scored in the 47th minute, changing the feel of the entire match. This is the biggest role that Mascherano has held as a manager so far, and expectations couldn't be higher, Miami being a team that is expected to win the MLS Cup."

If there was a caveat to Miami's win, though, it was that they were hardly playing Europe's finest. Porto had been a fair way back in third place in the Portuguese league last season and were swiftly dumped out of the Europa League. Usually at the Club World Cup European sides have financial resources that vastly outweigh their opponents, but there was only one team on the field yesterday that could afford Messi and Sergio Busquets. This was the first competitive win by an MLS club against a UEFA opponent, but really, it was by some distance the best opportunity.

You couldn't argue the field was as level in Pasadena. Botafogo might be one of Brazil's big 12, with a US owner in John Textor who has backed their development into Copa Libertadores winners, wowever they hardly have the resources to compete with Paris Saint-Germain, whose payroll is one of the most generous in sport. The European champions weren't at their absolute strongest, but you'd have fancied Luis Enrique's starting XI to overcome plenty of Champions League opponents, let alone Botafogo.

And yet, the Brazilians will not feel they got away with one in winning 1-0 at the Rose Bowl. Igor Jesus showed fight and speed to earn the lucky deflection that wrong-footed Gianluigi Donnarumma in the first half, and from there on Botafogo defended their lead manfully. John Victor had only one save to make after the opener while there were plenty of defenders around the world who could learn from how Alex Telles and company dealt with Desire Doue. He wasn't the only one to struggle, as Luis Enrique noted.

Luis Enrique: "Botafogo is the team that has defended best against us this season, both in the league and Champions League. We didn't generate as many chances as usual. We're used to playing against deep blocks, but it's very difficult. Congratulations to them."

PSG should have a chance to make amends in the knockout stages. Seattle Sounders are up next and though the MLS side are not absolutely eliminated after their 3-1 loss to Atletico Madrid, they'd need to beat the Champions League winners by a handy margin and hope for a favor from Botafogo against the Spaniards.

That latter part does at least seem quite plausible with South American sides in the midst of their season proving to be more than a match for their tiring opponents from Europe. That was what made Botafogo's win so exciting. You sense there might be more to come.

This Sunday

Paramount+

🔗 Midfield Link Play

🇺🇸 USMNT bound for Gold Cup knockouts

Getty Images

Now that is just what Mauricio Pochettino needed. A 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia means the Stars and Stripes are through to the quarterfinals of the Gold Cup with a game to spare, affording more opportunities to experiment with the fringe players who have performed so impressively in the first two games. Sebastian Berhalter, son of former USMNT coach Gregg, was the latest to impress, delivering a gorgeous free kick from deep on the right which was just begging for Chris Richards to get a boot on it.

That goal was more than enough in what was an impressive defensive display, Saudi Arabia limited to just three shots and 0.3 expected goals across the 90 minutes. Best of all, there were signs of Pochettino's out of possession approach working effectively. The US press limited the effectiveness of Saudi passes and kept the visitors to just six touches in the penalty area. It wasn't entirely without fault, Richards making a big tackle in the first half, and perhaps if the Arabian Eagles had had Salem Al-Dawsari in the XI they would have had more success in one on one duels. Still, whatever the level of opposition, it is no bad thing to so comprehensively shut them out.

Pochettino: "I think [we coped] very well with the pressure. I think it wasn't [an] easy game. They're very competitive. I think for the victory, I am so happy because I think to compete against these types of teams, I think for our team, for our players, it is massive because I think [it's] the way that you learn, and in the way that you put yourself outside of the comfortable zone."

The attack, mind, was a little less effective, Diego Luna and Malik Tillman in particular quieter than they had been in the win against Trinidad and Tobago first time out. It didn't help either that Haji Wright was unavailable with an Achilles issue, one for which Pochettino was unable to offer a timescale on his recovery. The USMNT might need more attacking oomph to win the knockout games and yet given the absences of Folarin Balogun, Christian Pulisic and Ricardo Pepi -- to name but a few -- it always seemed likely that the goals would be harder to find in some games. At least if that is the case, the US look solid at the back.

🔗 Top Stories

🕶️ Coaches feeling the burn at Club World Cup: Honestly just looking at the pictures from the Club World Cup has me sweltering over here in the UK -- it is also quite hot here -- but that's nothing to taking to the field in the midday sun. Pardeep Cattry looks at how the heat is informing the on field action.

🤯 CWC upsets ranked: There have already been plenty of cupsets in the early days of the tournament, here's how they rank for shock value.

🩷 Inter Miami prove MLS worth: After a tough start for American clubs at the Club World Cup, Miami's win was just what the league needed.

🇺🇸 President Trump meets Juventus players: Juventus visited the Oval Office on Wednesday, a photo opportunity that soon turned strange as the president asked players about trans athletes and fielded questions about events in the Middle East.

🤔 Alonso's debut analyzed: There was plenty of intrigue in another disappointing result for the Europeans so how did Xabi Alonso change Real Madrid in their 1-1 draw with Al-Hilal?

🤕 Mbappe discharged from hospital: Kylian Mbappe was released from hospital on Thursday after a bout of acute gastroenteritis.

🏆 CWC hub: Looking to keep up to date with the games, the talking points and the standings? Here's everything you need to know about the Club World Cup.

💰 The Back Line

💵 Best bets

Club World Cup: Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, Friday, 9 p.m.

💰 THE PICK: Bayern Munich to win 2-0 (+550) -- It is a little hard to get a really strong grasp on Bayern given that they have only played an amateur opponent but unlike a few of their European counterparts they did not exactly look like a side who were coasting their way through their opening game. Vincent Kompany has options in attack that will allow him to rotate his side and really dominate this potentially tricky game.

For more picks, predictions, expert tips and the latest betting news, don't miss out on CBSSports.com's betting home page.

📺 What we're watching



Paramount+

📺 What's on CBS Sports Golazo Network

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it helps fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

☀️ Morning Footy (10 a.m. ET): A special edition of Morning Footy, the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines, will kick off Golazo Network's coverage of the big game. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

🥅 Scoreline (7 p.m. ET): Scoreline is the place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.