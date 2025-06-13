The Club World Cup is upon us, a tournament rife with such contention and rancor in its build up that it is almost hard to remember that the action itself has not begun. The competition, revamped at the behest of FIFA president Gianni Infantino into a quadrennial carnival with the scale of the World Cup, pits the continental champions from across the globe against each other with further teams making up the field. The whole thing will be broadcast on DAZN (try for free).

Unsurprisingly, it is the Europeans who make up the strongest teams in the field and they will surely be among the favorites to lift the (gaudy) trophy. Equally in its past iterations this tournament tended to bring the best out of South American representatives. Will the same be true with a billion dollar prize pot to fight for?

Before we dive into our power rankings, a note. These have been rather trickier to compile than they might be for say a Champions League or European Championships. We don't have a particularly great sample size of how Auckland City, for example, fare against Boca Juniors. Please forgive us our errors in assessing the best of Africa against North America. But for now, here's our best estimation of how the field rank.

1. Paris Saint-Germain

Luis Enrique's side so clearly ended the season as the best in Europe -- mouthwatering though that matchup with Barcelona would have been -- that it is no great surprise that they have done nothing in particular to strengthen their side for their month Stateside. Their drubbing of Inter last month spoke to the remarkable reserves of energy they have developed, meaning they should be able to negotiate another major tournament better than most.

2. Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's side never got back to their peak levels even as they scrabbled for Champions League qualification in the spring. They missed Rodri, who will need time to regain his sharpness, and were not able to get enough minutes from the now-departed Kevin De Bruyne. How many players from their 2025 splurge can make them the best team in the world? Only Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki obviously look the part, but for the time being City have a favorable draw and could feasibly reach the semifinals without breaking a sweat.

3. Real Madrid

Just how much of an impact can Xabi Alonso have in the space of a few days? The Real Madrid of last season never found a system in which to comfortably fit Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, surely it will take time for that to change. This competition almost figures to be a gearing up exercise for Madrid, given the esoteric nature of players such as Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

4. Bayern Munich

Can Jonathan Tah finally be the answer to the center back issues that have plagued Bayern Munich since David Alaba left for Real Madrid (if not before)? In theory he looks a neat fit, particularly next to Dayot Upamecano, but the same has been said about Matthijs De Ligt, Kim Min-Jae and Lucas Hernandez. The likes of Edinson Cavani and Vangelos Pavlidis should at least give them a thorough examination early on.

5. Inter

Rarely has a run to the Champions League final felt as damaging as it did for Inter, beaten by a greater margin than any side previously. A fortnight is scarcely enough time for the rebuild that may or may not be required in midfield, but it was sufficient for Simone Inzaghi, an outstanding tactician who would be well suited to managing a squad across an intense tournament, to be lured away by Al-Hilal's riches. Can club great Cristian Chivu, whose managerial career began earlier this year with a battle to keep Parma out of the relegation zone, be as effective?

6. Chelsea

Boosted by the additions of Liam Delap and Dario Essugo but with questions over their goalkeeping spot -- they tried and failed to get Mike Maignan before the window closed -- Chelsea have long viewed this as a competition to attack with the utmost seriousness. The draw has broken in their favor too though there could be tricky tests from Flamengo and perhaps Boca Juniors or Benfica before they reach the quarterfinals.

7. Borussia Dortmund

When it comes to favorable draws, no one seems to have gotten the rub of the green quite like Borussia Dortmund, who have Flumninense to go with Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan HD. This was a team that might have struggled from a more stacked start to the tournament and it is hard to see Germany's fourth best side staying the course with the top six at this competition.

8. Atletico Madrid

If we were ranking these teams before the group stage draw was made, Atletico Madrid might well sit a couple of rungs higher. However the presence of PSG alongside them in Group B just makes matters a little too spicy for Atleti, who have a history of wobbling in group stages over recent years. If the dangerous looking Botafogo win their opener then Diego Simeone's men will be behind the eight ball with work to do in the final round of games.

9. Benfica

Bruno Lage's side showed in this season's Champions League that they can be a tough out, taking Barcelona all the way in a nine goal thriller while beating Atletico Madrid and Juventus. Vangelis Pavlidis has emerged as a striker of real talent while Orkun Kokcu can provide a controlling presence in midfield that will be so crucial on summer afternoons.

10. Juventus

The Old Lady of Italian football rallied after the appointment of Igor Tudor in late March, but are going to need to score goals at a much greater rate than they did in Serie A, where 58 in 38 was a fairly middling return. Like Atletico they have had the misfortune of being drawn with a tournament big beast in Manchester City, though they should have what is needed to negotiate Wydad and Al Ain.

11. Palmeiras

The first non-European side in our power rankings are also probably the only team from beyond UEFA's reach who look like realistic favorites to top their group. Their formula is one that the rest of the Brazilian quartet will surely deploy, the experience of Felipe Anderson and Gustavo Gomez melded to thrilling young talents, most notably Willian Estevao and Vitor Roque. There is a very plausible path to the last eight for Abel Ferreira's side.

12. Flamengo

The current league leaders in Brazil have an impressive defense to call upon, always a valuable tool for knockout football, and their tournament qualities should only be enhanced by the presence of Jorginho, whose Arsenal contract was terminated early so he could return to his birth land. Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Everton and Pedro could also be threats in the final third.

13. River Plate

Though their squad is maybe not as talent rich as those from Brazil, FIFA did them something of a solid with the group stage draw. Starting off against Monterrey and then Urawa Red Diamonds, they will have the opportunity to wrap up qualification before they even run into what should be a battle for top spot with Inter. Their presence also offers an intriguing glimpse at Franco Mastantuono, the 17-year-old superstar in the making bound for Real Madrid next summer.

14. Porto

A fair way off the rest of the big three in last season's Portuguese league, Porto will have work to do in a competitive group that includes the aforementioned Palmeiras as well as Lionel Messi and company. Their struggles in the Europa League also suggest this is a team that could struggle over the coming weeks.

15. Al-Hilal

Few teams have readied themselves for this competition in quite such contentious fashion. Hopes to acquire Cristiano Ronaldo or Victor Osimhen soon failed and even fall back deals for the likes of Angelino never got across the line. By the final hours of the pre-Club World Cup transfer window Al-Hilal were, per sources, chasing anyone that they could loan from within the Pro League, all to no avail, with their chairman forced to offer a four minute justification to fans. Inzaghi has taken charge of a squad filled with talent -- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Joao Cancelo and Malcom to name but a few -- just not as much as he hoped. It should still be enough to escape the group though.

16. Fluminense

The winners of the 2023 Copa Libertadores are a curious one to get a handle on early in their domestic season, where the xG profile just looks a little bit middle of the pack. Their talent too does not pop off the page like that of Flamengo and Palmeiras, though veteran Colombian Jhon Arias is one to watch. Crucially, too, they have a very favorable draw.

17. Boca Juniors

For Miguel Angel Russo's side everything could be decided on day three of the tournament. It seems fair to assume that both Boca Juniors and Benfica will beat Auckland City handily and both will be underdogs to take on Bayern Munich. Get a win out of the meeting with their Portuguese opponents in Miami and they will look home and hosed. A draw, meanwhile, sets up a fascinating goal difference shootout.

18. Inter Miami

Where there's Lionel Messi, there's a chance. Certainly Inter Miami shouldn't fear any of the other sides in Group A, it is even plausible that they top it. Equally, their start to the MLS season has been fairly unremarkable even as Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets rank near the top in terms of minutes played. Home advantage for two games might help, if only they could sell out Hard Rock Stadium.

19. Salzburg

The last of the European sides, beneficiaries of a curious quirk in FIFA's eligibility criteria, really speak to how curious it is to get a read on the middle and lower tiers of the Club World Cup. Its old iteration taught us that Champions League winners will generally have enough to overcome even the most determined of opposition from the rest of the world. It told us nothing about how the second best team in Austria might get on.

20. Los Angeles FC

Though they are the only MLS representative to not benefit from home games, LA FC have at least been battle tested on the path to the group phase, beating Club America in a play off. Denis Bouanga could be a real threat to every defense he comes up against but Steve Cherundolo's men might find themselves unable to control their crucial meeting with Flamengo.

21. Al-Ahly

The great power of CAF deserves to be taken very seriously indeed. The signing of Slovenian international Nejc Gradisar was an ambitious early season move by the most successful side in African club football, who promise to have further offensive weapons in the likes of Afsha and Tahr Mohamed. Dropped into a group without a legitimate super team, they have a chance of a run to the knockouts.

22. Monterrey

Struggling in Mexico's Clausura after being beaten by Club America in the final of the Apertura, Monterrey eyes might already have drifted to their games in Pasadena, where they will not be wanting for support. The European club football experience of Sergio Canales and in particular Sergio Ramos could serve them well.

23. Mamelodi Sundowns

If Al-Ahly deserve to be taken seriously so too do the side who knocked them out of this season's Champions League. Mamelodi Sundowns are perennial champions of South Africa and arrive at this competition determined to make an impact. "We want to be playing at that high level," said captain Themba Zwane, "trying to see how far we can go and to check how we are as players by competing with the very best. We respect them, but we don't fear them."

24. Botafogo

Like Fluminense, Botafogo have made a middling start to the new season but unlike the team in 16th they have an extremely difficult group given the presence of Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Late additions such as Arthur Cabral and Joaquin Correa do at least indicate that the Rio De Janeiro side, owned by American John Textor, intend to give this a good go.

25. Wydad AC

Much like there are other clubs higher up this table whose rankings are artificially suppressed by the strong teams around them, Moroccan side Wydad shimmy up these rankings by virtue of their being what would appear to be an inferior opponent alongside them in Group G. Having finished third in the Moroccan league, however, they will do well to get much from meetings with Juventus and Manchester City.

26. Seattle Sounders

For all that playing at Lumen Field will do them well, it is hard to see Seattle Sounders making a major impact on this competition. Rows about pay may or may not distract them, but what will matter most is the fact that they have been drawn against two European superpowers and a decent team from Brazil. With no Jordan Morris and a battered defense, this team just doesn't look like having what is needed.

27. Urawa Red Diamonds

While the Japanese ultras bring the noise to the Club World Cup, Urawa themselves will arrive in mixed form. This is a side that have improved on last season's 13th placing in the J League, but with only one win in their last four, this is a team performing some way from the level that conquered Asia in 2022.

28. Pachuca

Set aside the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League win for a moment and Pachuca have not exactly looked like a team who could excel against the best from Europe and South America. Eighth in Liga MX at the time of writing, they will be hoping that Jaime Lozano can time a new manager bounce to perfection.

29. ES Tunis

The most successful side in the history of Tunisian football, Esperance de Tunis secured another league title in a season full of managerial turbulence. Yassine Meriah has returned from a knee injury in time to anchor a defense that will need to be exceptional. At the other end, plenty of magic from Youcef Belaili will be required to give them any hope of securing a top two berth.

30. Ulsan HD

There is certainly a chance for the champions of South Korea given that they have landed in a group with Borussia Dortmund, Mamelodi Sundowns and Fluminense. However even international Kim Younggwon acknowledged it is a long shot. "Of course, it will be difficult," he said. "I think they'll be tough matches, but in football, you never know. There's no rule that says we can't win."

31. Al-Ain

Fifth in the Qatari Pro League is hardly the ideal preparation for the 2024 Asian champions, but Al-Ain have responded with ambitious recruitment that saw Rui Patricio headline six new arrivals. Soufiane Rahimi was the star man when Al-Ain knocked out Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal last year and continues to excel even as Al-Ain have struggled.

32. Auckland City

Thirty one teams in this field are fully professional. It stands to reason that the other players, whose wages are said to be capped at $90 a week per player will struggle in comparison. It does not help that they find themselves in perhaps the second most competitive group of the competition. Success for them might just be a point against Bayern, Boca or Benfica.