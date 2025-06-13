The Club World Cup kicks off on Saturday, and that means that it's time to take a look at the old crystal ball to predict the outcome of the tournament. With teams coming off of tough seasons and it being a revamped competition, it may be tough to tell who will take it seriously out of the gate, but in these competitions, talent and depth usually rise to the top.

Did you know that you can watch the entire 2025 FIFA Club World Cup live on DAZN (for free)?

That's something that could spell doom for teams in Major League Soccer who are constrained by the salary cap from building teams that can compete with the rest of the world, but with Inter Miami, the Seattle Sounders, and Los Angeles FC, they'll have a good chance to show what they can do in the Club World Cup. It's always good to expect a few surprises in tournaments like this, so let's get to taking a look at how things shake out.

Group stage

GROUP A MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Porto 3 3 0 0 6 0 +6 9 Palmeiras 3 2 0 1 4 3 +1 6 Inter Miami 3 1 0 2 4 5 -1 3 Al Ahly 3 0 0 3 1 6 -5 0

Matchday 1

Al Ahly 1, Inter Miami 2

Palmeiras 0, Porto 2

Matchday 2

Palmeiras 2, Al Ahly 0

Inter Miami 1, Porto 2

Matchday 3

Inter Miami 1, Palmeiras 2

Porto 2, Al Ahly 0

Group A is a closely contested group. It's clear that Porto should be the team to win, and as long as they can defeat one of Inter Miami or Palmeiras, they will be on their way. What things come down to is Matchday 3, when Inter Miami face the Brazilian side. I tend to lean on Palmeiras' experience in competitions of this nature, while the Herons have struggled in knockout tournaments.

GROUP B MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Atletico Madrid 3 2 1 0 7 2 +5 7 PSG 3 2 1 0 7 3 +4 7 Botafogo 3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3 Seattle Sounders 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0



Matchday 1

PSG 1, Atletico Madrid 1

Botafogo 2, Seattle Sounders 1



Matchday 2

Seattle Sounders 0, Atletico Madrid 3

PSG 3, Botafogo 1

Matchday 3

Seattle Sounders 1, PSG 3

Atletico Madrid 3, Botafogo 1

Another MLS team bites the dust as the Seattle Sounders were thrown into an immensely tough group with the champions of Europe in PSG and an absolute powerhouse in Atletico Madrid. Botofogo are relly talented as well, but when placed against the other sides in Group B, it would be tough sledding for anyone. The top of the group is only separated by goal difference in what becomes a fascinating battle to see who scores more on Matchday 3.

GROUP C MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Bayern Munich 3 2 1 0 7 1 +6 7 Benfica 3 2 1 0 6 1 +5 7 Boca Juniors 3 0 1 2 0 4 -4 1 Auckland City 3 0 1 2 0 6 -6 1

Matchday 1

Bayern Munich 4, Auckland City 0

Boca Juniors 0, Benfica 2

Matchday 2

Benfica 3, Auckland City 0

Bayern Munich 2, Boca Juniors 0

Matchday 3

Auckland City 0, Boca Juniors 0

Benfica 1, Bayern Munich 1

It's a growing trend as the top teams in the group draw in their match since teams will still want to avoid injuries. There's no need for gamesmanship and avoiding teams in the round of 16 because it's nothing but tough customers waiting there. Auckland City, the only amateur team in the competition, will secure a landmark result before it's all said and done, drawing Boca Juniors.

GROUP D MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Chelsea 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7 Flamengo 3 1 2 0 5 3 +2 5 LAFC 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 Esperance de Tunis 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0

Matchday 1

Chelsea 1, LAFC 0

Flamengo 3, Esperance de Tunis 1

Matchday 2

Flamengo 1, Chelsea 1

LAFC 2, Esperance de Tunis 0

Matchday 3

LAFC 1, Flamengo 1

Esperance de Tunis 0, Chelsea 2

All three MLS representatives fall in the group stage, but it isn't for lack of trying. LAFC have a good set,up but Chelsea's the clear top team here and Flamengo are another experienced side. Things could easily shift and see the Black and Gold make it to the knockout stages of the tournament, but it's hard to bank on them doing that out of the gate when taking into account the lack of depth in their roster.

GROUP E MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Inter 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6 Urawa Red Diamonds 3 1 2 0 4 3 +1 5 Monterrey 3 1 1 1 5 4 +1 4 River Plate 3 0 0 3 3 7 -4 0

Matchday 1

River Plate 1, Urawa Red Diamonds 1

Monterrey 1, Inter 2

Matchday 2

Inter 1, Urawa Red Diamonds 2

River Plate 1, Monterrey 3

Matchday 3

Inter 2, River Plate 1

Urawa Red Diamonds 1, Monterrey 1

Group E is anyone's guess. Inter made quite a decision in going with Cristian Chivu as their new manager, and that could leave the team vulnerable in this tournament due to his inexperience. Their struggle opens the door for Sergio Ramos and Monterrey to push for an upset, but it's J League side Urawa Red Diamonds who will take advantage and advance behind a strong defense. Marcello Gallardo may be back at River Plate, but they have a long way to go to get back to the top of the game.

GROUP F MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Borussia Dortmund 3 3 0 0 7 1 +6 9 Fluminese 3 2 0 1 4 3 +1 6 Ulsan HD 3 0 1 0 2 5 -3 1 Mamelodi Sundowns 3 0 1 0 1 5 -4 1

Matchday 1

Fluminense 1, Borussia Dortmund 2

Ulsan HD 1, Mamelodi Sundowns 1

Matchday 2

Mamelodi Sundowns 0, Borussia Dortmund 3

Fluminense 2, Ulsan HD 1

Matchday 3

Borussia Dortmund 2, Ulsan HD 0

Mamelodi Sundowns 0, Fluminense 1

In a group of this nature, Borussia Dortmund should be able to get through unscathed while also having a chance to get some minutes for new recruit Jobe Bellingham. Another Brazilian side will also make it to the knockout stages of the tournament as Ulsan and Mamelodi will put up challenges, but it won't be enough to stop Dortmund and Fluminense.

GROUP G MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Man City 3 2 1 0 8 1 +7 0 Juventus 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 0 Al Ain 3 1 0 2 1 5 -5 0 Wydad 3 0 0 3 0 6 -6 0

Matchday 1

Manchester City 3, Wydad AC 0

Al Ain 0, Juventus 1

Matchday 2

Juventus 2, Wydad AC 0

Manchester City 4, Al Ain 0

Matchday 3

Juventus 1, Manchester City 1

Wydad AC 0, Al Ain 1

Group G is as straightforward as they come. City and Juve are the clear class of the group, and if either drop points against the other teams in the group, it would be quite surprising. Expect that last Juve and City game to be filled with backup players with each on six points.

GROUP H MP W D L GF GA GD Pts Real Madrid 3 3 0 0 9 3 +6 9 Al-Hilal 3 1 1 1 5 6 -1 4 RB Salzburg 3 1 1 0 5 6 -1 4 Pachuca 3 0 0 3 3 7 0 0

Matchday 1

Real Madrid 3, Al Hilal 1

Pachuca 1, Salzburg 2



Matchday 2

Real Madrid 3, Pachuca 1

Salzburg 2, Al Hilal 2

Matchday 3

Al-Hilal 2, Pachuca 1

Salzburg 1, Real Madrid 3

We've got quite an affair as while Real Madrid will lay Group H to waste, second place could come down to a drawing of lots between Al Hilal and RB Salzburg. With Al-Hilal being unable to snag a striker before the Club World Cup, this is a team that is incomplete in many ways, while Salzburg need to make up for a disappointing domestic season. Pachuca could cause some trouble as it's anyone's guess who emerges behind Real Madrid.

Round of 16

Porto 0, PSG 1

Bayern Munich 2, Flamengo 0

Atletico Madrid 2, Palmieras 1

Chelsea 2, Benfica 1

Inter 2, Fluminense 1

Manchester City 2, Al-Hilal 0

Real Madrid 2, Juventus 1

Borussia Dortmund 2, Urawa Red Diamonds 0

Just like most major tournaments, the round of 16 is when underdogs will meet their end during the Club World Cup. Inter are still the most vulnerable big team remaining, but being placed against Fluminense, they'll have a good chance of making it through. Chelsea will have a hard-fought path to the quarterfinals along with Real Madrid, but those teams won't be denied their place while looking to finish off the season on a high note.

Quarterfinals

Inter 1, Manchester City 2

PSG 1, Bayern Munich 3

Atletico Madrid 2, Chelsea 1

Real Madrid 2, Borussia Dortmund 1

PSG's long season will finally come to an end with Harry Kane pushing Bayern Munich through to the semifinals. Atletico Madrid will also put up a good performance with Julian Alvarez rolling things back to his time in the Premier League to brush aside former River Plate man Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea. The clash of the round is a rematch of the 2023 Champions League final, and it'll have the same result, with Manchester City surpassing Inter.

Semifinals

Manchester City 2, Bayern Munich 1

Atletico Madrid 1, Real Madrid 0 (After extra time)

A Madrid derby in the semifinals of the CWC? Yes, please. Xabi Alonso gets his first taste of the rivalry as a manager and it ends up going a whole 120 minutes with Atleti eventually squeaking out the win to book their place in the final. They'll be joined by Manchester City as Pep Guardiola is using this tournament to show people that last season's disappointment was a bump in the road and not the beginning of the end for his squad.

Final

Manchester City 2, Atletico Madrid 1

In an electric final, it's Manchester City who will emerge at the top of the pile. With such a star-studded group and Rodri back at the center of the park, even Kevin de Bruyne's departure to Napoli won't be enough to stop Guardiola's men. City have a well-balanced squad and it has only gotten better this summer, which will be enough to top Atletico Madrid in the final.