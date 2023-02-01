The 2022 FIFA Club World Cup is officially underway with Al Ahly defeating Auckland City 3-0 in the opener on Wednesday. While the tournament is obviously taking place in 2023, it was delayed from 2022 due to the men's FIFA World Cup that took place in December in Qatar. The first round, which featured a single game, is now over and the second round will be played on Saturday, Feb. 4, with MLS side Seattle Sounders making history as the first team from the league to participate in the tournament.

The club, featuring United States men's national team players like Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan, qualified for the tournament thanks to winning last season's Concacaf Champions League. They'll face Egypt's Al Ahly, with the winner winning the right to face arguably the biggest club in soccer history, Real Madrid, in the semifinals.

How to watch

All of the games will air on FS2 and Fox Deportes. You can watch all the action live on fuboTV (Try for free).

Here's the schedule and how to watch (All times U.S./Eastern):

First round

Wednesday, Feb. 1

Al Ahly 3, Auckland City 0

Second round

Saturday, Feb. 2

Wydad AC vs. Al Hilal, 9:30 a.m. on FS2 and Fox Deportes

Seattle Sounders vs. Al Ahly, 12 p.m. on FS2 and Fox Deportes

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 7

Flamengo vs. Wydad AFC/Al Hilal, 2 p.m. on FS2 and Fox Deportes



Wednesday, Feb. 8

Real Madrid vs. Seattle Sounders/Al Ahly, 2 p.m. on FS2 and Fox Deportes

Third-place match

TBD vs. TBD, 10:30 a.m. on FS2 and Fox Deportes

Final

TBD vs. TBD, 2 p.m. on FS2 and Fox Deportes