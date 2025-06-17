On Monday, Group D kicked off play at the Club World Cup with Chelsea defeating Los Angeles FC 2-0, showing why they are one of the favorites to win the Club World Cup. The Blues got off to a good start with Liam Delap making his debut and assisting the second goal to Enzo Fernandez. The Black and Gold had to win a playoff with Club America to get into the tournament, replacing Club Leon, and they still put up a fight against the Blues.

Boca Juniors and Benfica took the pitch in Miami in a chaotic, red card-filled and goal-filled game before Flamengo close out the night facing ES Tunis in Philadelphia. Filipe Luis is one of the rising managers in world soccer, and while he was linked to the Brazil job, leading Flamengo in the CWC will be quite a challenge, especially when a date with his former club, Chelsea, will be looming in the group stage.

Chelsea start off strong

It may have taken a bit for Pedro Neto to score Chelsea's opening goal, but eventually their pressure wore down Los Angeles FC. The Blues were able to add another and were never troubled by the Black and Gold as they chased their second goal. New signing Delap made his Chelsea debut after joining from Ipswich Town and wasted no time showing what he can do, assisting Fernandez for Chelsea's second goal.

The starting striker position is wide open for Chelsea, and with performances like this one, Delap is showing why Chelsea coveted him. Familiar with manager Enzo Maresca from his time in the Manchester City youth academy, it's already clear why the Blues got him after he scored 12 goals and assisted two more with relegated Ipswich Town. LAFC can take positives from this loss as they did limit Chelsea's chances, but with MLS sides struggling, they'll need to improve to show MLS can get points in this competition.

Boca Juniors squander chance at big upset over Benfica

There's no doubt that Boca Juniors fans love them some Nicolas Otamendi and Angel Di Maria. After all, how could they not? Heroes of Argentine soccer that helped lift the 2022 World Cup for Lionel Messi and company, they will forever have found memories of the two in the Argentina shirt -- but on the club level, not so much.

Boca took a surprise 2-0 lead against the European team on Monday in Miami in their group stage opener, only to see both play huge roles the rest of the way. Otamendi drew a penalty kick late in the first half that Di Maria scored, and then the defender got free on a second-half corner to head home the equalizer in what was a chaotic and at times violent game.

Benfica's Andrea Belotti got a red card in the second half for a boot to the head before Nicolas Figal was shown red for a ridiculous challenge on the touch line a tempers flared as the game went on.

In the end, the match finished with three red cards, but it was Boca's inability to take advantage of a two-goal lead and then a one-man advantage with a one-goal lead. A win for Boca would have put one foot into the round of 16, but now it will likely all come down to what Boca and Benfica do against Bayern Munich, with Auckland City expected to lose to all three teams in the group.

Monday's schedule

All times Eastern

Chelsea 2, LAFC

Boca Juniors 2, Benfica 2

Flamengo vs. ES Tunis, 9 p.m. (DAZN)

