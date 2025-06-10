FIFA Club World Cup standings, table, live stream, how to watch: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami to kick off cup
The action begins this weekend when Inter Miami host the opener
The best teams in the world will be in the United States this summer as the FIFA Club World Cup will bring teams from reigning Champions League champions Paris Saint-Germain to the only amateur side in the competition in Auckland City FC from New Zealand. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will kick off the competition on June 14, facing Al Ahly of Egypt, with every team gunning for a place in the final on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.
With prizes worth one billion dollars on the line, teams like Al-Hilal have been looking to load up for this tournament, but only time will tell if things like bringing in Simone Inzaghi will be able to break the hold that Europe and Brazil have had on this tournament. It will be a wild ride with every match free on air on DAZN to see who ends up winning it all.
Take a look at the standings:
Standins and schedule
All times U.S./Eastern -- matches on DAZN (try for free).
|GROUP A
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Palmeiras
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Porto
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Al Ahly
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Inter Miami
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Saturday, June 14
Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Sunday, June 15
Palmeiras vs. Porto, 6 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Thursday, June 19
Palmeiras vs. Al Ahly, 12 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Inter Miami vs. Porto, 3 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Monday, June 23
Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, 9 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Porto vs. Al Ahly, 9 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
|GROUP B
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
PSG
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Atletico Madrid
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Botafogo
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Seattle Sounders
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sunday, June 15
PSG vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena
Botafogo vs. Seattle Sounders, 10 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle
Thursday, June 19
Seattle Sounders vs. Atletico Madrid, 6 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle
PSG vs. Botafogo, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena
Monday, June 23
Seattle Sounders vs. PSG, 3 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle
Atletico Madrid vs. Botafogo, 3 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena
|GROUP C
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Bayern Munich
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Auckland City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Boca Juniors
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Benfica
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Sunday, June 15
Bayern Munich vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m., TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
Monday, June 16
Boca Juniors vs. Benfica, 6 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Friday, June 20
Benfica vs. Auckland City, 12 p.m., Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando
Bayern Munich vs. Boca Juniors, 9 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Tuesday, June 24
Auckland City vs. Boca Juniors, 3 p.m., GEODIS Park, Nashville
Benfica vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
|GROUP D
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Flamengo
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
ES Tunis
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Chelsea
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
LAFC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Monday, June 16
Chelsea vs. LAFC, 3 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Flamengo vs. Esperance de Tunis, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Friday, June 20
Flamengo vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
LAFC vs. Esperance de Tunis, 6 p.m., GEODIS Park, Nashville
Tuesday, June 24
LAFC vs. Flamengo, 9 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Esperance de Tunis vs. Chelsea, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
|GROUP E
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
River Plate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Urawa Red Diamonds
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Monterrey
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Inter Milan
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tuesday, June 17
River Plate vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle
Monterrey vs. Inter, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena
Saturday, June 21
Inter vs. Urawa Red Diamonds, 3 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle
River Plate vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena
Wednesday, June 25
Inter vs. River Plate, 9 p.m., Lumen Field, Seattle
Urawa Red Diamonds vs. Monterrey, 9 p.m., Rose Bowl, Pasadena
|GROUP F
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Fluminense
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Borussia Dortmund
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Ulsan HD
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Mamelodi Sundowns
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Tuesday, June 17
Fluminense vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Ulsan HD vs. Mamelodi Sundowns, 6 p.m., Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando
Saturday, June 21
Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund, 12 p.m., TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD, 6 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Wednesday, June 25
Borussia Dortmund vs. Ulsan HD, 3 p.m., TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Fluminense, 3 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
|GROUP G
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Man City
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wydad AC
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Al Ain
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Juventus
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wednesday, June 18
Manchester City vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Al Ain vs. Juventus, 9 p.m., Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
Sunday, June 22
Juventus vs. Wydad AC, 12 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Manchester City vs. Al Ain, 9 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Thursday, June 26
Juventus vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Wydad AC vs. Al Ain, 3 p.m., Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
|GROUP H
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
Real Madrid
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Al Hilal
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Pachuca
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Salzburg
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wednesday, June 18
Real Madrid vs. Al Hilal, 3 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
Pachuca vs. Salzburg, 6 p.m., TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
Sunday, June 22
Real Madrid vs. Pachuca, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Salzburg vs. Al Hilal, 6 p.m., Audi Field, Washington, D.C.
Thursday, June 26
Al Hilal vs. Pachuca, 9 p.m., GEODIS Park, Nashville
Salzburg vs. Real Madrid, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Knockout stage schedule
Saturday, June 28 (Round of 16)
1A vs. 2B, 12 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
1C vs. 2D, 4 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Sunday, June 29 (Round of 16)
1B vs. 2A, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
1D vs. 2C, 4 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Monday, June 30 (Round of 16)
1E vs. 2F, 3 p.m., Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
1G vs. 2H, 9 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Tuesday, July 1 (Round of 16)
1H vs. 2G, 3 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
1F vs. 2E, 9 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Friday, July 4 (Quarterfinals)
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., Camping World Stadium, Orlando
TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Saturday, July 5 (Quarterfinals)
TBD vs. TBD, 12 p.m., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
TBD vs. TBD, 4 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Tuesday, July 8 (Semifinal)
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Wednesday, July 9 (Semifinal)
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
Sunday, July 13 (Final)
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford