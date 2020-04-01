FIFA considering emergency fund to help clubs and leagues with financial challenges due to coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the sporting world to a standstill and has resulted in quite the economic impact in soccer. Numerous club, including Juventus and Barcelona, have seen players take significant pay cuts to their wages to help balance the books and ensure other club employees are getting paid during nation-wide lock-downs. But the current problems run deep, especially for those clubs that aren't quite financially stable. With no ticket sales, broadcasting rights complications with games not being played and more, the future is a bit cloudy for some clubs and leagues during this stoppage. FIFA is now trying to step up to the plate and lend a hand.

The sport's global governing body is considering an emergency fund to help those who are dealing with financial difficulty, according to Sky Sports.

Here's the statement from FIFA, according to Sky Sports:

"The football community around the world is experiencing, to a greater or lesser extent, serious financial problems on account of the coronavirus outbreak. "This threatens to disrupt and impair the ability of FIFA's member associations and other football organizations such as leagues and clubs to develop, finance and run football activities at all levels of the game, including professional, non-professional, youth and grassroots. "It is foreseen that in many parts of the world a considerable number of persons involved in football including both men and women players will be left in extremely difficult economic conditions. "FIFA is in a strong financial situation and it's our duty to do the utmost to help them in their hour of need. "Therefore, we confirm FIFA is working on possibilities to provide assistance to the football community around the world after making a comprehensive assessment of the financial impact this pandemic will have on football. "The exact format and details of this assistance are currently being considered and discussed in consultation with FIFA's member associations, the confederations and other stakeholders, having in mind that a decision needs to be agreed and announced in the near future."

There aren't any figures as to how much FIFA could put forward to help nor which leagues or clubs could receive assistance as a final decision hasn't been made. It's a good sign though, especially for some of the smaller European clubs that may carry significant debt, which likely only grows during a time like this.

Numerous Premier League clubs, most notably Newcastle and Tottenham, have had to furlough employees during this time.