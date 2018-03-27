FIFA Friendly scores: Germany finally loses as Brazil gets some revenge nearly fours years after 7-1 World Cup loss

The last time the German national team lost a match before Tuesday was the Euro 2016 semifinals to France, nearly two years ago.

On Tuesday, Die Mannschaft lost again.

The Brazilian national team, without the injured Neymar, went into Berlin and earned a 1-0 victory in an international friendly in a match that may ease the pain Brazil fans still feel after that 7-1 defeat to Germany in the semis of the 2014 World Cup.

Gabriel Jesus got the winner 37 minutes in as Kevin Trapp failed to keep the ball out, despite thinking he had it under control:

On the Brazil side, this win has to feel good.

It's just a friendly and most of them mean next to nothing, but there's no doubt that Brazil was eager to get a win and do a little damage to Germany. For the reigning World Cup champs, a loss like this could be a wake-up call that Mario Gomez isn't the answer in attack. The likely choice will be the talented Timo Werner, but finding depth at striker will be important and this was a game that Gomez failed to shine in.