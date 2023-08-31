FIFA president Gianni Infantino finally issued a statement Thursday condemning Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales 11 days after he forcibly kissed Jennifer Hermoso during the trophy presentation at the Women's World Cup final.

"The well-deserved celebrations for these magnificent champions were spoiled by what happened after the final whistle. And what continued to happen in the following days," Infantino wrote on Instagram. "This should have never happened."

Infantino also pointed towards the action FIFA has taken since the incident, which includes a 90 day suspension for Rubiales and a probe by its disciplinary committee that he said will "continue their legitimate course." He then said FIFA's focus should be on "how to further support women and women's football, both on and off the pitch."

The delayed response comes a day after UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin's belated criticism of Rubiales, who also serves as a UEFA vice president in addition to his role in Spain.

"Of course, what he did was inappropriate," Ceferin said, per Reuters. "We all know it. I hope he knows it was inappropriate. This is enough for the moment because the independent disciplinary bodies will decide."

Ceferin also added that there was "no need" for UEFA's disciplinary bodies to step in because FIFA's suspension restricts Rubiales from performing any of his duties, including with UEFA.

Infantino and Ceferin are the latest to criticize Rubiales, who has earned widespread criticism from politicians, soccer players, and members of his own family since the incident. The condemnation ramped up in recent days after he refused to resign during an emergency meeting called by the federation on Friday.