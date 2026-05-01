VANCOUVER, British Columbia – FIFA president Gianni Infantino's attempt to broker a semblance of peace between members of Israel and Palestine's soccer federations devolved quickly on Thursday, with this edition of the FIFA Congress set to be remembered for a refusal to shake hands and Palestine's appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Palestine Football Association president Jibril Rajoub was granted permission to make a speech, with Israel Football Association vice president Basim Sheikh Suliman afforded the same opportunity right after. Infantino then invited Rajoub back onto the stage for what he seemed to believe would make for a perfect photo opportunity, a rare display of peace in the midst of the Israel-Hamas War that began in Oct. 2023. As Infantino reached out to shake Rajoub's hand, though, the Palestinian president refused.

For roughly two minutes, Rajoub spoke to Infantino while Suliman stood to the side and watched. It is unclear exactly what Rajoub said since he was not speaking into a microphone but his voice was audible throughout the hall, though the words "I am suffering" were picked up by the broadcast at one point. Infantino then took to the podium in an attempt to de-escalate.

"Let me please say something," Infantino said. "Let me thank the representatives from Israel and from Palestine, who have the same rights, the same duties and the same obligations, who are members of FIFA. We will work together – president Rajoub, vice president Suliman. Let's work together. Let's work together to give hope to the children. Let's work together for that. We have a beautiful U-15 tournament coming up where we will invite all 211 countries to participate. All the children of the world. Let's do it for that, please. You have my commitment. You have the support of the whole room."

Infantino made another failed attempt at a gesture that signaled peace between Rajoub and Suliman but Rajoub turned towards the crowd of fellow soccer dignitaries and could be heard saying "we are suffering" before both he and Suliman left the stage.

FIFA secretary general Mattias Grafstrom danced around the issue of whether or not the moment where Rajoub and Suliman shared space on the stage was planned, sticking to the fact that the governing body is constantly in communication with the federations.

"Well, we discuss with our member associations on a regular basis and also in advance of the congress and we will keep discussing afterwards as well in order to have further positive messages to show to the world that football can help in this complicated situation," he said.

IFA secretary general Yariv Teper, though, said afterwards that the interaction – or lack thereof – was not something FIFA had previously discussed with members of their federation.

"No, but I think it was a [missed] opportunity because our mission is to show the world that we can do it in a different way," Teper said. "I think our vice president stood there and the president of FIFA asked for both sides to come to the floor together, the way I see it was a [missed] opportunity in order to show something else for the world."

Rajoub defended his refusal to shake Suliman's hand because of the impact of the war in Palestine.

"I refuse to shake hands," Rajoub said. "For me, sport is sport and it's a code of conduct for me that I should respect but if the other side is representing a criminal like Bibi (Israel primer minister Benjamin Netanyahu) and he is in FIFA Congress and speaking on behalf of Bibi as if Bibi is Mother Teresa, how can I shake hands or have a photo with such a man? I think it's a shame for him."

Palestine files appeal against FIFA decision

Rajoub used his platform at the FIFA Congress to voice his frustration with FIFA over the handling of a dispute between the two soccer federations. The PFA previously accused the IFA of violating FIFA's code of conduct by sanctioning and operating clubs in the Palestinian territories, something both Palestine and a group of United Nations experts believe warrants a suspension. FIFA announced last month that it would fine the IFA around $191,000 and dedicated a third of the fine towards anti-discrimination programs, as well as display a banner that reads "Football Unites the World – No to Discrimination" for three games.

In his speech and in his post-Congress remarks, Rajoub felt FIFA's punishment was not just unsatisfactory but was an example in inconsistent application of FIFA's code of conduct. He also seemed to complain to Infantino about that decision during the tense display on stage at the Vancouver Convention Centre, minutes after he revealed in his speech that the PFA filed an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"We already started this process and we will not give up, although we receive the threats, the restrictions by the Israelis," Rajoub said. "But in spite of that, white flag will never be reached. We will continue according to our right as a member of this family."

Grafstrom said FIFA will respond in due course to the appeal.

"This is their right so I have no further comment than that," Grafstrom said. "Of course, it's in our statutes so we respect their decision and then the Court of Arbitration for Sport will take care of their complaints."

Teper said the same for the IFA.

"The allegations of the Palestinian federation, dealt in the place where we dealt with – FIFA – and they're going to appeal to the CAS and the decision will be discussed there," Teper said. "Our strategy as a football association [is] to do joint ventures in order to promote football, to promote the better future of the children of everywhere in the Middle East, in Israel and Palestine. This is our aim for us, this is the only way to bring the better future for the new generation … They are acting in a legitimate way. They are appealing to the CAS. They can do it. We will deal with that. If we will need to deal with their appeal to the CAS, we will do it."

Rajoub, who needed the help of Canada's foreign minister to obtain a visa to travel to Vancouver and was spotted leaving the venue with heavy security detail, said that the politics of the war – and the impact of the military action – is at the center of his complaints.

"What I know is that FIFA should apply the statutes with fairness, with logic. What's going on in Palestine, I think it's terrible," he said. "Destroying all the Palestinian sport facilities in Gaza, the killings of hundreds of Palestinian athletes, employees, I think, justifies imposing sanctions. If you add to that the Israeli federation is organizing [an] official league, funded by FIFA and UEFA in the occupied territories, in the Palestinian territories. I think it's now the time to make justice.

"The guy who spoke on behalf of Israel, he did not even pay attention to the suffering, to what's going on. He's trying to whitewash the ugly face of this Israeli government – genocide, ethnic cleansing. We've had to suspend all sport activities because of the Israeli occupation, suffocation, restriction, killing, arresting and so on. Do they have the right to enjoy? Do they have the right even to be part of FIFA? From my side, I still respect and will follow all the legal procedures through FIFA institutions but I think it's the time to understand that Israel should be sanctioned because of the violations of the status of FIFA, of human rights."

Rajoub admitted he had no issues with Infantino despite his arguably unwise attempt to play peacemaker, though feels the FIFA president may lack a true understanding of the situation in Palestine.

"I think Gianni has the right to try to bridge gaps," Rajoub said. "He has the right to try to bring people together but I think maybe he understands but he does not know the deep suffering of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian sport family. For me, sport is not more than exposing our justice goal because through the ethics and the values of a sport and it means that someone who is trying to undermine, someone who is trying to destroy everything should face a red card from FIFA."