FIFA president Gianni Infantino running unopposed, set to be re-elected in June

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is set to be re-relected in June because he is running unopposed. FIFA announced Wednesday that he is the lone candidate for president in an election that will take place at the FIFA Congress in Paris on June 5.

In 2016, Infantino was elected president, replacing controversial and corrupt leader Sepp Blatter, who was banned by the sport's governing body due to an unauthorized payment of $2 million to former UEFA president Michel Platini. During that election, Infantino ran against Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa of Bahrain and Jordan's Prince Ali bin Hussein, beating out Al-Khalifa in the second round by a vote of 115-88.

Since taking over, Infantino has heavily pushed the importance of Video Assistant Referee, which we saw used at the 2018 World Cup. He's also been behind the expansion of World Cup participants, with 48 teams set to place in the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Tuesday night was the deadline for candidates to complete the process to run, but with Infantino the lone candidate, he's set to remain as president until the following FIFA presidential elections in 2023, where he can run again. FIFA presidents can be re-elected three times.