FIFA president: Players who go to super league would be barred from World Cup, other events

This week it was revealed that there have been talks about a potential "super league" for top European soccer clubs that would including the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, Liverpool and others. The Association of European Leagues strongly opposes it, and as expected, so does FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Speaking in London on Wednesday, Infantino suggested that if there were to be some type of breakaway league, those players wouldn't be eligible to play in the FIFA World Cup and other important competitions.

"If there are players who don't play in organized football, they don't play organized football, and that encompasses everything — national leagues, confederation competitions, the Euros and the World Cup," Infantino said according to The New York Times.

Now, any potential league would be years away. The recent documents published by Football Leaks suggest a competition with 16 teams beginning in 2021 that would mean these big clubs would leave their competitions like La Liga and the Premier League. There would be hundreds of hurdles to jump over to make anything like that work, and it's hard seeing clubs looking for a cash grab that would result in watering down the world's most popular sport.

This potential league seems highly unlikely as it would be a financial disaster for the leagues and the other clubs. But the fact that Infantino is commenting on it means that it is on his radar and the radar of FIFA.

As for this potential competition, wouldn't it be nice to have a big tournament with all of the best teams in Europe? Oh, right. It exists. It's called the Champions League.