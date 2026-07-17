FIFA president to meet with White House about wildfire smoke's potential impact on World Cup final

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is set to meet with officials from the White House on Friday regarding the wildfire smoke that has impacted air quality in the New York area, which will host Sunday's World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

The parties will discuss any potential risk to players and fans' health and safety at MetLife Stadium, according to Sky Sports. It remains unlikely that the final will not be played as scheduled on Sunday at 3 p.m. local time despite any possible concerns.

More than 100 fires near Canada's border with Minnesota have impacted air quality across the northeast and the midwest regions of the U.S. this week, with local authorities in those areas issuing advisories for residents to stay indoors when possible. Conditions improved on Friday, though, and the possibility exists that risks will be reduced by kickoff on Sunday. The statewide emergency in New York has also expired.

"Smoke still lingers today, especially towards the south, but it should be less intense than yesterday in our region," the National Weather Service's New York operation shared on social media on Friday. "The smoke may thicken again in the overnight into Saturday morning. Otherwise, expect filtered sunshine."

There is also the possibility of rain on Saturday afternoon and evening in the New York area that will wash out some of the smoke, while the forecast for Sunday at 3 p.m. in East Rutherford, N.J. currently shows clear skies at temperatures around 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

Both Spain and Argentina trained as normal outside in New Jersey on Friday, while an NWSL game between Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit went on as scheduled at Citi Field on Wednesday despite worse conditions, though there were two hydration breaks in each half. Thursday's MLS clash between the Chicago Fire and Vancouver Whitecaps, though, was postponed because of the conditions.

"I think for a game of that magnitude, I think the players on both sides will be happy to play through it," New York City FC player Kevin O'Toole said at an MLS media event on Thursday. "So we'll see. I was out training this morning and the air quality was a factor, but it wasn't impeding my training or anything. So I think the players will get around it, and there have been difficult conditions everywhere in the country. There's extreme heat that they've played in. So I don't think a bit of smoke, hopefully, won't harm the occasion."

It is unclear what FIFA and the White House will make any decisions as it pertains to the final, though they continue to keep tabs on the situation.

"There's been discussion about it, and we have somebody with the National Weather Service that sits in FIFA headquarters there, so we're monitoring closely," White House World Cup task force executive director Andrew Giuliani said in a briefing on Friday.