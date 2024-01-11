There will be fewer home fans during the next matchday of CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying as Tuesday FIFA announced disciplinary sanctions that will impact Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Ecuador. Argentina, Colombia, and Chile will be forced to play their next home match in qualifying at only 50% capacity due to various infractions, with the World Cup champs punished for team misconduct (delayed kickoff), discrimination by fans and security issues (invasion of the field of play during matches last year against Ecuador and Uruguay Fines have been handed out, including to Brazil, who escaped any partial stadium ban.

Here are the punishments:

FIFA sanctions

Team Sanctions Argentina One match to be played with at least 50% of available seats being closed. Fine of up to $140,243 dependent on Argentina putting a plan against discrimination in action. If the plan is executed and approved by FIFA within six months, the fine will fall to $81,808 Bolivia Fine of $5,843 for team misconduct in relation to delayed kickoffs and other sanctions. Brazil Fine of $87,652 due to lack of match security, team misconduct and delayed kickoffs. Chile One match to be played with at least 50% of available seats being closed. Fine of up to $146,087 dependent on Chile putting a plan against discrimination into action. If this plan is executed and approved by FIFA within six months, the fine will fall to $99,339 Colombia One match to be played with at least 25% of available seats being closed. Fine of up to $94,080 dependant on Colombia putting a plan against discrimination into action. If the plan is executed and approved by FIFA within six months, the fine will fall to $35,645 Ecuador Fine of $5,843 for order and security at matches due to a pitch invasion.

The capacity bans will take place in the next home match for each team with the games as follows: Argentina vs. Chile on Sept. 5, Colombia vs. Argentina on Sept. 10 and Chile vs. Bolivia on Sept. 10.