FIFA Puskas Award 2018: Watch every Goal of the Year finalist, including bicycle kicks from Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale
These are some fantastic strikes, and it's hard to pick a winner
The finalists for the 2018 FIFA Puskas Award were released on Monday, and the list features Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah, Gareth Bale and some absolute stunners from around the world. The award will be given out on Sept. 24, and it's quite the challenge to pick the winner, but one of the two monster bicycle kicks in the Champions League from Real Madrid may end up being the winner. Here are the nominees:
Gareth Bale's crazy bicycle kick vs. Liverpool in the Champions League final
Cristiano Ronaldo's bike against his new team Juventus in the Champions League
Denis Cheryshev of Russia going upper corner on Croatia at the World Cup
Lionel Messi's right-footed finish against Nigeria at the World Cup
Benjamin Pavard scores a wonder goal against Argentina at the World Cup
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool doing it all against Everton
Giorgian De Arrascaeta of Cruzeiro scoring a flying strike against America Mineiro
Riley McGree of the Newcastle Jets scoring a wild scorpion against Melbourne City
Lazaros Christodoulopoulos crazy free kick for AEK Athens against Olympiacos
Ricardo Quaresma of Portugal going far post against Iran at the World Cup
So many great goals. Messi's finish probably doesn't have much of a chance, and Ronaldo's against Juventus is probably the favorite. It was a stunning moment that nobody will ever forget, and Bale's goal has a great chance as well. It's nice to see some goals from other parts of the world, and out of all of them the free kick from Christodoulopoulos.
We'll see at the end of the month who wins, but for now, Ronaldo and Bale are likely the favorites.
