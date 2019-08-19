FIFA Puskas Award: Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic nominated for top goal of last season

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic have both been named as nominees for the 2018-19 Puskas Award, which goes to the best goal of the season. Messi is there for his one-touch golazo against Real Betis in which he lofted the ball over the goalkeeper before it kissed the crossbar, while Ibrahimovic made the list for this acrobatic turn and strike against Toronto FC.

Here's a look at the full list of nominees:

Matheus Cunha vs. Bayer Leverkusen (April 6, 2019)

Juan Fernando Quintero vs. Racing Club (Feb. 10, 2019)

¡Listo para los Puskás! 🎯👏🏼



El golazo de @juanferquinte10 a Racing, nominado por @FIFAcom entre los 10 mejores goles del año. #TheBest



Votá acá ➡ https://t.co/J9zBOVNStC. pic.twitter.com/QzprMEZlJH — River Plate (@RiverPlate) August 19, 2019

Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs. Toronto FC (Sept. 15, 2018)

Lionel Messi vs. Real Betis (March 17, 2019)

An angle only he could find... 😱📐



This Leo Messi GOLAZO has been nominated for the 2019 Puskas Award. 🔥#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/eD0WkPNrXt — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) August 19, 2019

Ajara Nchout vs. New Zealand (June 20, 2019)

Fabio Quagliarella vs. Napoli (Sept. 2, 2018)

Oh my! Fabio Quagliarella delivers goal of the year candidate as Sampdoria shock Napoli in Serie A. pic.twitter.com/ZjcOZGsl0b — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 2, 2018

Amy Rodriguez vs. Sky Blue FC (June 16, 2019)

Billie Simpson vs. Sion Swifts Ladies (Aug. 9, 2018)

Congratulations to @CVilleLadiesFC's Billie Simpson who has been nominated for the prestigious Puskas Award.



This is the stunning volley that sees her now up against the likes of Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. pic.twitter.com/9qHntZNTZv — NI Football Writers' Association (@NIFWA) August 19, 2019

Andros Townsend vs. Manchester City (Dec. 22, 2018)

The @FIFAcom Puskás award nominees have been announced, and you already know that @andros_townsend goal is in there! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/C3UKs5mNTk — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 19, 2019

Daniel Zsori vs. Ferencvaros TC (Feb. 16, 2019)

El sueño del pibe, literal: Daniel Zsori tiene 18 años, debutó oficialmente en la Primera del Debreceni húngaro y le dio la victoria 2-1 a su equipo ¡en la última! ¡de chilena! ante el líder Ferencvaros. De película... pic.twitter.com/XpPDXJd5Cq — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 22, 2019

To vote, click the tweet below.

🚨 #PUSKAS AWARD 🚨



The ten candidates have been revealed 👀



Vote now 🗳️👇 — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 19, 2019

Public voting closes on Sept. 1, and the top three goals from the vote will then be voted on by FIFA legends, who will decide the winner.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah won the trophy last season for his goal against Everton, while past winners include Ibrahimovic, James Rodriguez, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi has been nominated a record seven times but has yet to win the award.

And just in case you are wondering why this wild MLS debut goal from Ibra isn't on the list, it's because it took place before the cut-off date of July 16, 2018.

It's better than all of the nominees, if we are being honest.