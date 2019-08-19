FIFA Puskas Award: Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Galaxy's Zlatan Ibrahimovic nominated for top goal of last season
Watch every top-goal nominee from FIFA's annual Puskas Award
Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi and Los Angeles Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic have both been named as nominees for the 2018-19 Puskas Award, which goes to the best goal of the season. Messi is there for his one-touch golazo against Real Betis in which he lofted the ball over the goalkeeper before it kissed the crossbar, while Ibrahimovic made the list for this acrobatic turn and strike against Toronto FC.
Here's a look at the full list of nominees:
Matheus Cunha vs. Bayer Leverkusen (April 6, 2019)
Juan Fernando Quintero vs. Racing Club (Feb. 10, 2019)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic vs. Toronto FC (Sept. 15, 2018)
Lionel Messi vs. Real Betis (March 17, 2019)
Ajara Nchout vs. New Zealand (June 20, 2019)
Fabio Quagliarella vs. Napoli (Sept. 2, 2018)
Amy Rodriguez vs. Sky Blue FC (June 16, 2019)
Billie Simpson vs. Sion Swifts Ladies (Aug. 9, 2018)
Andros Townsend vs. Manchester City (Dec. 22, 2018)
Daniel Zsori vs. Ferencvaros TC (Feb. 16, 2019)
To vote, click the tweet below.
Public voting closes on Sept. 1, and the top three goals from the vote will then be voted on by FIFA legends, who will decide the winner.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah won the trophy last season for his goal against Everton, while past winners include Ibrahimovic, James Rodriguez, Neymar and Cristiano Ronaldo. Messi has been nominated a record seven times but has yet to win the award.
And just in case you are wondering why this wild MLS debut goal from Ibra isn't on the list, it's because it took place before the cut-off date of July 16, 2018.
It's better than all of the nominees, if we are being honest.
