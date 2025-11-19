The USA have leapfrogged Mexico to restore their status as CONCACAF's top side, at least on the FIFA Men's World Rankings, which have also confirmed advantageous seeding for the Democratic Republic of Congo and Iraq, who will get a bye to the finals of the World Cup's inter-confederation playoffs.

Impressive victories over Paraguay and Uruguay saw Mauricio Pochettino's side surge to 14th in the rankings, their highest spot since the eve of the 2024 Copa America. Rising two places saw the USMNT bypass the opponent they beat in such emphatic fashion in Tampa, Fla. as well as Mexico, whose preparations for the World Cup were hindered by a defeat to and draw with the same opponents their CONCACAF rivals faced. The 1682 points they currently have is also the most any U.S. side have held in the near 33-year history of the rankings.

Meanwhile, a win for Brazil over Senegal in London and subsequent draw with Tunisia were enough to take Carlo Ancelotti's side over the Netherlands and Portugal and into fifth place. They do, however, trail by some distance the quartet who arguably rank as favorites for the World Cup: leaders Spain, Argentina, France and England.

All seven aforementioned teams are set to be top seeds for the World Cup group phase when the draw is made in Washington D.C. on Dec. 5. They will be joined by Belgium and Germany, whose wins over Slovakia and Luxembourg were enough to hold off Croatia and earn ninth place in the rankings.

That had previously been occupied by Italy, whose hopes of benefitting from their lofty standings faded with a crushing home defeat to Norway in the final round of qualifiers. They must now book their World Cup spot through the European playoff round. It remains to be confirmed by FIFA but any team that does qualify through that path is expected to be placed in Pot Four.

Rounding out the top seeds are hosts USA, Mexico and Canada.

Lower down the rankings, DR Congo (56th) and Iraq (58th) find themselves assured of berths in the finals of the inter-confederation playoffs, which see six teams from outside Europe battle for two places at the World Cup. The unseeded teams, who must win a semifinal and final to advance, are Jamaica (70th), Bolivia (76th), Suriname (123rd) and New Caledonia (149th). The draws for both the inter-continental and European playoffs will be made in Zurich on Thursday, with games in the former competition to be held in Guadalajara and Monterrey.

The rankings reflected the dramatic scenes in qualifying games across the world in recent days. No team dropped more points than Denmark, pipped to a World Cup berth by Scotland in stunning fashion on Wednesday, while Republic of Ireland accrued the most thanks to their equally dramatic wins over Portugal and Hungary. Meanwhile Haiti climbed four places after beating Nicaragua and Costa Rica to qualify.

