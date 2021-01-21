FIFA has joined forces with the six global soccer federations to oppose the idea of a European super league by warning that participants in any such potential competition would become ineligible for other FIFA competition or those organized by regional federations.

UEFA, CONCACAF, AFC, CAF, CONMEBOL and OFC presidents also put their name to the statement which clarified that any players involved in such a move would effectively be giving up their right to international, continental and domestic soccer within their region.

The agreement detailed that the FIFA Club World Cup remains the only global club competition and that any proposed super league would not by recognized by FIFA or any of the other confederations.

"In light of recent media speculation about the creation of a closed European 'Super League' by some European clubs," read an official statement. "FIFA and the six confederations (AFC, CAF, Concacaf, CONMEBOL, OFC and UEFA) once again would like to reiterate and strongly emphasize that such a competition would not be recognized by either FIFA or the respective confederation.

"Any club or player involved in such a competition would, as a consequence, not be allowed to participate in any competition organized by FIFA or their respective confederation. As per the FIFA and confederations statutes, all competitions should be organized or recognized by the relevant body at their respective level, by FIFA at the global level and by the confederations at the continental level.

"In this respect, the confederations recognize the FIFA Club World Cup, in its current and new format, as the only worldwide club competition while FIFA recognizes the club competitions organized by the confederations as the only club continental competitions."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, UEFA supremo Aleksander Ceferin and CONCACAF's Vittorio Montagliani were among those listed on the announcement to have put their weight behind the move.

UEFA is expected to revamp the Champions League in time for 2024 with the Europa Conference League already announced as an addition to European competition starting later this year.