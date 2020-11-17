FIFA has confirmed that the Club World Cup, which pits top clubs from across the globe against each other to find an intercontinental champion, will now take place in February as world football's calendar plays catch-up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, two women's tournaments, the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cups, due to take place next summer have not been so lucky and will instead be cancelled in light of "the numerous obstacles to finalizing the continental qualification tournaments due to the pandemic."

The men's Club World Cup traditionally takes place at the end of the calendar year and was won by reigning European champions Liverpool in 2019. However the team that took their Champions League crown, Bayern Munich, are so far one of only two teams to have booked their place in the competition along with Qatari champions and host nation representatives Al-Duhail.

Across the rest of the planet, tournaments such as the Copa Libertadores and CAF Champions League have been significantly delayed and altered due to coronavirus.

Africa, Asia, North America and South America have not yet crowned their continental champions - Oceania will not after cancelling their Champions League, leaving it up to FIFA to select a representative - but are due to have done so by late January, when the Copa Libertadores final is scheduled to take place in Rio De Janeiro.

That will allow the continental champions to gather between February 1 and 11 in Qatar. This was expected to be the final season in which the competition is staged in its current seven team format before FIFA introduced a new 24 team summer tournament that was to be every four years starting with 2021. No revised timetable has been confirmed for that event.

Meanwhile the U17 and U20 Women's World Cups have been cancelled in their entirety. Both had previously been postponed from their original dates in 2020 but will now not take place at all.

Hosting rights for the events in 2022 have been given to the nations that were due to host the 2020 events, Costa Rica for the U17 World Cup India for the U20.

"Since the previous decision earlier this year to reschedule both tournaments to early 2021, FIFA has been consulting with all stakeholders - including the host member associations, participating member associations and confederations - to continuously monitor the situation in relation to the pandemic, in particular with regard to any potential impact on the overall welfare and safety of age-group players and participants," world football's governing body said in a statement.

"As part of this extensive consultation process and the 'health and safety first' approach FIFA has taken, further major concerns in several areas were also raised by stakeholders during this process in relation to the hosting of age-group tournaments scheduled for 2020.

"These concerns included, amongst others, challenges around preparation time for age-group teams, and the numerous obstacles to finalising the continental qualification tournaments due to the pandemic.

"As a result and after careful consideration of the feedback received by the stakeholders combined with the inability to further postpone these tournaments, the FIFA-Confederations COVID-19 Working Group subsequently recommended that the 2020 editions of the two women's youth tournaments be cancelled and that the hosting rights for the 2022 editions be offered to the countries that were due to host the 2020 editions."