FIFA Stay and Play Cup results: FC Copenhagen's Mohamed Daramy wins title with dramatic golden goal

EA Sports's FIFA Stay and Play Cup did not disappoint as pros from around the world battled in a "FIFA 20" tournament over the weekend. The competition was a single-elimination tournament featuring 20 pros and big-name players like Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior. But it was the lesser-known talents that made the biggest impact in the cup.

The final four featured two semifinalists each from Denmark and Sweden. Here's how it played out:

Participants

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta

Tottenham's Serge Aurier

PSG's Juan Bernat

AS Roma's Justin Kluivert

Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix

AIK's Nabil Bahoui

FC Copenhagen's Mohamed Daramy

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold

Lyon's Bruno

Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi

Valencia's Manu Vallejo

Ajax's Sergino Dest

Djurgardens Jesper Karlstrom

Brondby's Jesper Lindstrom

Manchester City's Phil Foden

Marseille's Saif-Eddine Khaoui

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior

Porto's Fabio Silva

PSV's Mohamed Ihattaren

Helsini's Nikolai Alho

Rules

Head-to-head play only

Single elimination

All teams must use squads rated at least 85

Extra time and penalties possible

Round 1

Lindstrom 8, Khaoui 2

Karlstrom 5, Vallejo 2

Bahoui 4, Ihattaren 2

Daramy 3, Alho 0

Round of 16

Lindstrom 2, Azpilicueta 0

Kluivert 2, Bernat 0

Karlstrom 2, Hakimi 1

Alexander-Arnold 4, Vinicius Jr. 1

Bahoui 2, Foden 1

Guimaraes 6, Joao Felix 2

Daramy 7, Dest 2

Fabio Silva 2, Aurier 1

Quarterfinals

Lindstrom 5, Kluivert 2

Karlstrom 3, Alexander-Arnold 2

Bahoui 4, Guimaraes 0

Daramy 3, Fabio Silva 1

Semifinals

Karlstrom 2, Lindstrom 1

Daramy 3, Bahoui 2

Final

The final saw Daramy take home the title with a 2-1 win over Karlstrom, scoring a golden goal to secure the crown with a dramatic far-post finish. He also won the semifinal round with a golden goal.

Here's the moment he took home the title along with his celebration:

HE'S DONE IT!



Mo Daramy (@FCKobenhavn) scores a golden goal 🥇⚽️ and becomes the #stayandplay Cup Champion! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Tuuc41RvwJ — EA SPORTS FIFA #stayandplay (@EASPORTSFIFA) April 19, 2020

EA Sports ran the tournament as a way to raise money for Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund. EA Sports donated $1 million.