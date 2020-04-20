FIFA Stay and Play Cup results: FC Copenhagen's Mohamed Daramy wins title with dramatic golden goal
American Sergino Dest was eliminated in the round of 16
EA Sports's FIFA Stay and Play Cup did not disappoint as pros from around the world battled in a "FIFA 20" tournament over the weekend. The competition was a single-elimination tournament featuring 20 pros and big-name players like Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior. But it was the lesser-known talents that made the biggest impact in the cup.
The final four featured two semifinalists each from Denmark and Sweden. Here's how it played out:
Participants
- Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta
- Tottenham's Serge Aurier
- PSG's Juan Bernat
- AS Roma's Justin Kluivert
- Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix
- AIK's Nabil Bahoui
- FC Copenhagen's Mohamed Daramy
- Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold
- Lyon's Bruno
- Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi
- Valencia's Manu Vallejo
- Ajax's Sergino Dest
- Djurgardens Jesper Karlstrom
- Brondby's Jesper Lindstrom
- Manchester City's Phil Foden
- Marseille's Saif-Eddine Khaoui
- Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior
- Porto's Fabio Silva
- PSV's Mohamed Ihattaren
- Helsini's Nikolai Alho
Rules
- Head-to-head play only
- Single elimination
- All teams must use squads rated at least 85
- Extra time and penalties possible
Round 1
- Lindstrom 8, Khaoui 2
- Karlstrom 5, Vallejo 2
- Bahoui 4, Ihattaren 2
- Daramy 3, Alho 0
Round of 16
- Lindstrom 2, Azpilicueta 0
- Kluivert 2, Bernat 0
- Karlstrom 2, Hakimi 1
- Alexander-Arnold 4, Vinicius Jr. 1
- Bahoui 2, Foden 1
- Guimaraes 6, Joao Felix 2
- Daramy 7, Dest 2
- Fabio Silva 2, Aurier 1
Quarterfinals
- Lindstrom 5, Kluivert 2
- Karlstrom 3, Alexander-Arnold 2
- Bahoui 4, Guimaraes 0
- Daramy 3, Fabio Silva 1
Semifinals
- Karlstrom 2, Lindstrom 1
- Daramy 3, Bahoui 2
Final
The final saw Daramy take home the title with a 2-1 win over Karlstrom, scoring a golden goal to secure the crown with a dramatic far-post finish. He also won the semifinal round with a golden goal.
Here's the moment he took home the title along with his celebration:
EA Sports ran the tournament as a way to raise money for Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund. EA Sports donated $1 million.
-
Could Liga MX, MLS combine leagues?
Could the two really combine forces at some point?
-
Bundesliga could be set for May 9 return
League officials will hold a Thursday meeting to discuss a possible return
-
Three moves that pushed Reds to the top
While the attack has remained strong, everything at the back has changed
-
UEFA considering CL tournament in August
Here's how things could shape up for the Champions League
-
Soccer blockbusters we'd like to see
If the soccer world moves toward blockbuster trades, here are some that could happen
-
Rooney makes pick in Messi-CR7 debate
Rooney said one player is 'having more fun'
-
Live transfer news, rumors
Here's the latest you should know about the world of transfers
-
Liga MX: Chivas, Monterrey ends in draw
Monterrey remains without a win in 10 matches as the two split the points in front of an empty...