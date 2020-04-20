FIFA Stay and Play Cup results: FC Copenhagen's Mohamed Daramy wins title with dramatic golden goal

American Sergino Dest was eliminated in the round of 16

EA Sports's FIFA Stay and Play Cup did not disappoint as pros from around the world battled in a "FIFA 20" tournament over the weekend. The competition was a single-elimination tournament featuring 20 pros and big-name players like Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior. But it was the lesser-known talents that made the biggest impact in the cup. 

The final four featured two semifinalists each from Denmark and Sweden. Here's how it played out:

Participants

  • Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta 
  • Tottenham's Serge Aurier
  • PSG's Juan Bernat
  • AS Roma's Justin Kluivert
  • Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix
  • AIK's Nabil Bahoui
  • FC Copenhagen's Mohamed Daramy
  • Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold
  • Lyon's Bruno 
  • Borussia Dortmund's Achraf Hakimi
  • Valencia's Manu Vallejo
  • Ajax's Sergino Dest
  • Djurgardens Jesper Karlstrom
  • Brondby's Jesper Lindstrom
  • Manchester City's Phil Foden
  • Marseille's Saif-Eddine Khaoui
  • Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior
  • Porto's Fabio Silva
  • PSV's Mohamed Ihattaren
  • Helsini's Nikolai Alho

Rules

  • Head-to-head play only
  • Single elimination
  • All teams must use squads rated at least 85
  • Extra time and penalties possible

Round 1

  • Lindstrom 8, Khaoui 2
  • Karlstrom 5, Vallejo 2
  • Bahoui 4, Ihattaren 2
  • Daramy 3, Alho 0

Round of 16

  • Lindstrom 2, Azpilicueta 0
  • Kluivert 2, Bernat 0
  • Karlstrom 2, Hakimi 1
  • Alexander-Arnold 4, Vinicius Jr. 1
  • Bahoui 2, Foden 1
  • Guimaraes 6, Joao Felix 2
  • Daramy 7, Dest 2
  • Fabio Silva 2, Aurier 1

Quarterfinals

  • Lindstrom 5, Kluivert 2
  • Karlstrom 3, Alexander-Arnold 2
  • Bahoui 4, Guimaraes 0
  • Daramy 3, Fabio Silva 1

Semifinals

  • Karlstrom 2, Lindstrom 1
  • Daramy 3, Bahoui 2

Final

The final saw Daramy take home the title with a 2-1 win over Karlstrom, scoring a golden goal to secure the crown with a dramatic far-post finish. He also won the semifinal round with a golden goal. 

Here's the moment he took home the title along with his celebration:

EA Sports ran the tournament as a way to raise money for Global Giving's Coronavirus Relief Fund. EA Sports donated $1 million.

