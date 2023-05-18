FIFA have officially unveiled the logo and branding for the 2026 World Cup that will take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The event took place on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the Griffith Observatory, with the slogan "We are 26," and kicked off the beginning of the journey that will lead to the 2026 World Cup, the first one that will see 48 teams involved in the competition.

"We are 26 is a rallying cry," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "It's a moment when three countries and an entire continent collectively say, 'We are united as one to welcome the world and deliver the biggest, best and most inclusive FIFA World Cup ever.' The tournament will enable each host country and participating team to write their own page in the history books of FIFA World Cups, and this unique brand is a major step on that road to 2026."

FIFA vice president and Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said, "The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be a festival of football that will take the sport to new heights in the Concacaf region and beyond. With 104 matches to be played across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico and the USA, it provides a tremendous opportunity to engage people and bring new fans to the beautiful game. This innovative brand, and the inclusive 'WE ARE 26' campaign, are major milestones that bring that opportunity a step closer, and they send a clear signal that this incredible competition is now truly on the horizon."

The 2026 World Cup will be played across June and July 2026 with the final being on Sunday, July 19, 2026. There will be 12 groups of four where the top 32 teams advance to the knockout stage. Argentina are the reigning champions after winning the 2022 World Cup in December, beating France in penalty kicks.