The first-ever winner of the FIFA Women's Champions Cup will be crowned on Sunday as Corinthians and Arsenal meet at the Emirates Stadium in London. You can catch all the action on CBS Sports Golazo Network as this continental competition takes place. Arsenal booked their place in the tournament by winning the UEFA Women's Champions League over Barcelona before defeating Moroccan side ASFAR in the semifinals. Corinthians are the holders of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores Femenina where they defeated Deportivo Cali before getting past the Concacaf representatives, NY/NJ Gotham FC.

How to watch Arsenal vs. Corinthians

Date : Sunday, Feb. 1 | Time : 1 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Feb. 1 | : 1 p.m. ET Location : Emirates Stadium -- London

: Emirates Stadium -- London TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

While Arsenal and Corinthians meet for the title, Gotham and ASFAR will meet in the third-place game, which is also on Sunday. Arsenal got a little healthier during their semifinal game as Choe Kelly returned from a two-month injury absence in the 77th minute, and having her for the final versus an organized Corinthians side will be important.

"It's hard even talking about it, because we know how difficult this game will be," Corinthians midfielder Duda Sampaio said. "It will be one of the hardest games of my career. We know how great Arsenal is in Europe, and we are doing our best to be ready to make another great game, just like we did in the semis."

Corinthians have already shown that South American soccer needs to be respected after defeating Gotham despite the NWSL side holding most of the possession, and that will be a similar game plan that they'll need to stay in the match against Arsenal. The winner will receive $2.3 million which is the largest ever payout in a women's soccer tournament, while the runners-up receive $1 million, so the financial incentives are also important here.

It's the first meeting between Arsenal and Corinthians, and the Gunners will have the backing of home support for the match.

How to watch Gotham FC vs. ASFAR