The most competitive Women's World Cup yet delivered on its promise during the group stage, setting up for knockout rounds that should be equally as exciting.
The round of 16 began on Saturday when Group A winner Switzerland lost heavily to Group B runner-up Spain, 5-1 in Auckland, while hosts Australia play in front of a home crowd again on Monday. All remaining teams are eyeing a spot in the final, which takes place on August 20 in Sydney.
Here's a handy guide to the knockout rounds, which will be updated as the tournament progresses.
World Cup bracket
Knockout stage schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Round of 16
Saturday, August 5
Match 49: 1, Spain 5
Match 50: Japan 3, Norway 1
Match 51: 2, South Africa 0
Sunday, August 6
Match 52: Sweden 0, United States 0 (Sweden advance 5-4 on pens)
Monday, August 7
Match 54: England vs. Nigeria, 3:30 a.m.
Match 53: Australia vs. Denmark, 6:30 a.m.
Tuesday, August 8
Match 56: Colombia vs. Jamaica, 4:30 a.m.
Match 55: France vs. Morocco, 7 a.m.
Quarterfinals
Thursday, August 10
Quarterfinal 1: Winner of match 49 vs. Winner of match 51, 9, p.m.
Friday, August 11
Quarterfinal 2: Winner of match 50 vs. Winner of match 52, 3:30 a.m.
Saturday, August 12
Quarterfinal 3: Winner of match 53 vs. Winner of match 55, 3 a.m.
Quarterfinal 4: Winner of match 54 vs. Winner of match 56, 6:30 a.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, August 15
Semifinal 1: Winner of quarterfinal 1 vs. Winner of quarterfinal 2, 4 a.m.
Wednesday, August 16
Semifinal 2: Winner of quarterfinal 3 vs. Winner of quarterfinal 4, 6 a.m.
Third Place
Saturday, August 19
Loser of semifinal 1 vs. Loser of semifinal 2, 4 a.m.
Final
Sunday, August 20
Winner of semifinal 1 vs. Winner of semifinal 2, 6 a.m.
World Cup group stage standings, table
|Group A
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Switzerland
3
1-2-0
+2
5
Norway
3
1-1-1
+5
4
New Zealand
3
1-1-1
0
4
The Philippines
3
1-0-2
-7
3
|Group B
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Australia
3
2-0-1
+4
6
Nigeria
3
1-2-0
+1
5
Canada
3
1-1-1
-3
4
Ireland
3
0-1-2
-2
1
|Group C
|MP
|W-D-T
|GD
|PTS
Japan
3
3-0-0
+11
9
Spain
3
2-0-1
+4
6
Zambia
3
1-0-2
-8
3
Costa Rica
3
0-0-3
-7
0
|Group D
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
England
3
3-0-0
+7
9
Denmark
3
2-0-1
+2
6
China
3
1-0-2
-5
3
Haiti
3
0-0-3
-4
0
|Group E
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Netherlands
3
2-1-0
+8
7
United States
3
1-2-0
+3
5
Portugal
3
1-1-1
+1
4
Vietnam
3
0-0-3
-12
0
|Group F
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
France
3
2-1-0
+4
7
Jamaica
3
1-2-0
+1
5
Brazil
3
1-1-1
+3
4
Panama
3
0-0-3
-8
0
|Group G
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Sweden
3
3-0-0
+8
9
South Africa
3
1-1-1
0
4
Italy
3
1-0-2
-5
3
Argentina
3
0-1-2
-3
1
|Group H
|MP
|W-D-L
|GD
|PTS
Colombia
3
2-0-1
+2
6
Morocco
3
2-0-1
-4
6
Germany
3
1-1-1
+5
4
South Korea
3
0-1-2
-3
1