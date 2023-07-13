The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand, beginning on July 20. New Zealand get things started when they face Norway at 3 a.m. ET in Auckland, while Australia take on the Republic of Ireland in Sydney at 6 a.m. ET. The first day concludes with a match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne. The two-time defending champion United States Women's National Team meet Vietnam at 9 p.m. ET in Auckland on July 21.

The USWNT are the +225 favorites in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. England is +450, with Spain (+550), Germany (+700) and France (+900) rounding out the top five contenders.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of the 2022 Men's World Cup, he has been red-hot on his soccer picks, going 156-130-7 for a profit of $3,412 for $100 bettors.

Women's World Cup 2023 predictions

Eimer is backing Germany to reach the semifinals for a +135 payout. The Germans have advanced to the semis five times in eight Women's World Cup appearances, winning back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2007. Their last trip to the final four came in 2015, when they suffered a 2-0 loss to Team USA and then dropped a 1-0 decision to England in the third-place game. Germany are second in the FIFA world rankings behind the USWNT and are eager to atone for their quarterfinal exit in 2019.

The Germans were runners-up in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, losing 2-1 in extra time against England in the final. Alexandra Popp was unable to play in that match due to injury. She was a force for Germany prior to the contest, scoring a total of six goals to tie England's Beth Mead for most in the competition. The 32-year-old striker converted in each of the German's previous five games in that tournament. She also netted two goals in five matches of the 2019 Women's World Cup after recording just one over 10 contests in the previous two editions.

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds

United States +225

England +375

Germany +650

Spain +700

France +800

Australia +1200

Sweden +1400

Netherlands +1800

Canada +2500

Brazil +2500

Japan +3000

Norway +6500

Denmark +8000

South Korea +10000

Portugal +10000

Italy +15000

New Zealand +15000

China +15000

Haiti +15000

Colombia +15000

Ireland +20000

Zambia +25000

Switzerland +25000

Argentina +30000

South Africa +50000

Costa Rica +50000

Jamaica +50000

Nigeria +75000

Morocco +75000

Vietnam +100000

Panama +100000

Philippines +100000

2023 Women's World Cup groups

Group A

New Zealand

Norway

Philippines

Switzerland

Group B

Australia

Canada

Republic of Ireland

Nigeria

Group C

Costa Rica

Japan

Spain

Zambia

Group D

England

Haiti

Denmark

China

Group E

United States

Vietnam

Netherlands

Portugal

Group F

France

Jamaica

Brazil

Panama

Group G

Sweden

South Africa

Italy

Argentina

Group H

Germany

Morocco

Colombia

South Korea