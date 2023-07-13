The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will take place in Australia and New Zealand, beginning on July 20. New Zealand get things started when they face Norway at 3 a.m. ET in Auckland, while Australia take on the Republic of Ireland in Sydney at 6 a.m. ET. The first day concludes with a match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne. The two-time defending champion United States Women's National Team meet Vietnam at 9 p.m. ET in Auckland on July 21.
The USWNT are the +225 favorites in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds from Caesars Sportsbook. England is +450, with Spain (+550), Germany (+700) and France (+900) rounding out the top five contenders. Before you lock in your 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup futures bets, you need to see what SportsLine's renowned soccer bettor Jon Eimer has to say.
Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. Since the end of the 2022 Men's World Cup, he has been red-hot on his soccer picks, going 156-130-7 for a profit of $3,412 for $100 bettors.
Women's World Cup 2023 predictions
Eimer is backing Germany to reach the semifinals for a +135 payout. The Germans have advanced to the semis five times in eight Women's World Cup appearances, winning back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2007. Their last trip to the final four came in 2015, when they suffered a 2-0 loss to Team USA and then dropped a 1-0 decision to England in the third-place game. Germany are second in the FIFA world rankings behind the USWNT and are eager to atone for their quarterfinal exit in 2019.
The Germans were runners-up in the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, losing 2-1 in extra time against England in the final. Alexandra Popp was unable to play in that match due to injury. She was a force for Germany prior to the contest, scoring a total of six goals to tie England's Beth Mead for most in the competition. The 32-year-old striker converted in each of the German's previous five games in that tournament. She also netted two goals in five matches of the 2019 Women's World Cup after recording just one over 10 contests in the previous two editions. See all of Eimer's 2023 Women's World Cup picks at SportsLine.
Eimer has locked in his best bets to win the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, along with his top futures plays. He's revealed exactly how far the USWNT will advance, as well as an intriguing parlay including the Americans.
So who will win the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, and how far will Team USA advance?
2023 FIFA Women's World Cup odds
United States +225
England +375
Germany +650
Spain +700
France +800
Australia +1200
Sweden +1400
Netherlands +1800
Canada +2500
Brazil +2500
Japan +3000
Norway +6500
Denmark +8000
South Korea +10000
Portugal +10000
Italy +15000
New Zealand +15000
China +15000
Haiti +15000
Colombia +15000
Ireland +20000
Zambia +25000
Switzerland +25000
Argentina +30000
South Africa +50000
Costa Rica +50000
Jamaica +50000
Nigeria +75000
Morocco +75000
Vietnam +100000
Panama +100000
Philippines +100000
2023 Women's World Cup groups
Group A
New Zealand
Norway
Philippines
Switzerland
Group B
Australia
Canada
Republic of Ireland
Nigeria
Group C
Costa Rica
Japan
Spain
Zambia
Group D
England
Haiti
Denmark
China
Group E
United States
Vietnam
Netherlands
Portugal
Group F
France
Jamaica
Brazil
Panama
Group G
Sweden
South Africa
Italy
Argentina
Group H
Germany
Morocco
Colombia
South Korea