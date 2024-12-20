FIFA have announced on Friday they have signed a "historic broadcast deal" with streaming platform Netflix for the 2027 and 2031 editions of the Women's World Cup. Netflix, according to the statement, will also produce an "exclusive documentary series on female game" in the lead-up to both editions of the World Cup.

The 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup will take place in Brazil from June 24 to July 25, 2027 while the host nation of the 2031 edition of the FIFA Women's World Cup is yet to be decided by the FIFA Congress.

The Women's World Cup will also be the first competition to be acquired in full by Netflix and in addition to offering live coverage, Netflix will produce exclusive documentary series over the next years, 'spotlighting the world's top players, their journeys and the global growth of women's football", FIFA announced.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "This is a landmark moment for sports media rights. As a marquee brand and FIFA's new long-term partner, Netflix has shown a very strong level of commitment to growing women's football. This agreement sends a strong message about the real value of the FIFA Women's World Cup and the global women's game. FIFA and Netflix partnering together makes this a truly historic day for broadcasting and for women's football. Besides broadcasting the tournaments themselves, Netflix will play a key role in terms of bringing the fascination of women's football to a multimillion audience in the lead-up to both final tournaments, thereby enabling us to further increase their appeal.

"I've seen the fandom for the FIFA Women's World Cup grow tremendously. From the electric atmosphere in France in 2019 to, most recently, the incredible energy we saw across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand last year," said Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria. "Bringing this iconic tournament to Netflix isn't just about streaming matches, it's also about celebrating the players, the culture and the passion driving the global rise of women's sport."