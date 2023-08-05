It's the weekend! The knockout rounds have officially started at the 2023 FIFA World Cup with big wins by Spain and Japan. The Netherlands and South Africa will square off later tonight at Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Australia, but all eyes are on the USWNT who take on Sweden early Sunday morning. I'm Sandra Herrera, and here's what you need to know about the Round of 16 so far.

⚽ Women's World Cup latest results

Round of 16: Switzerland 1, Spain 5

Round of 16: Japan 3, Norway 1

📺 Footy Fix

For the entire round of 16 slate, click here for the full bracket.



All times U.S./Eastern

Saturday, August 5

Netherlands vs. South Africa, 10 p.m. ➡️ Fox

Sunday, August 6

Sweden vs. United States, 5 a.m. ➡️ Fox

⚽ World Cup today: What to know

Getty Images

Japan await Sweden or USWNT: This round of 16 already has produced two quarterfinalists in Spain and Japan. Now the clock is on Sweden and USA, the winner of the match will go on to face Japan in the next round. The Nadeshiko have set the tournament on fire through excellent ball movement on and off the ball, adapting and adjusting, and delivering clinical finishes on goal. They are absolutely the team to beat and Hinata Miyazawa cannot be stopped with five goals through four games. Japan have become contenders in their own right and which means that even if the United States advance, there's just not a guarantee that things will get any easier.

Spain's statement win: Spain closed out their final group match with a lopsided loss to Japan and advanced in second place in Group C. It set up a meeting with Group A winners, Switzerland, and Spain delivered a ton of goals in response. Manager Jorge Vilda made several player rotations, including a switch to goalkeeper, and the bold moves paid off.

They scored all the goals in the game and even gifted the Swiss an own goal by Laia Codina who ultimately got on the scoresheet on the right side of the field with a goal against the Swiss as well. They defeated Switzerland 5-1 in a game that propelled Aitana Bonmati firmly in the Golden Ball conversation, while Alexia Putellas got some beneficial minute management..

Switzerland stays neutral, Norway exits: No group of teams said farewell to the World Cup quicker than Group A teams. Switzerland and Norway advanced into the Round of 16 ahead of New Zealand and the Phillippines and they now join the exit list. Switzerland had absolutely no answers against Spain, despite being awarded an own goal. While Norway managed a goal in response to going down early, quickly regressed after Japan enforced their constant movement on the pitch.

There's always "draw discourse" when teams are chosen for groups ahead of major tournaments. But If the tournament expands again, I'd like to see more qualifying slots for Non-European federations. Caribbean, African, Arab, and Asian nations are bringing a mix of joy and quality to this World Cup. In 2019 seven out of eight quarterfinalists were from Europe. With two matches in the round of 16 over, we already know that won't be the case again.

🔗 USWNT Link Play: Get set for USA vs. Sweden

With the big match kicking off bright and early on Sunday morning, or late into Saturday night for those of you who are really adventurous, we've got everything you could possibly need to get set for America's biggest match yet:

