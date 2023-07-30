Happy Sunday! It was a history-making day at the Women's World Cup, headlined by Colombia handing Germany their first group-stage loss since 1995. Meanwhile, New Zealand became the first host nation not to advance to the knockouts. Also, Morocco became the first Arab country to win a match at the tournament. I'm Pardeep Cattry, and here's a recap of a jam-packed day Down Under.

📺 Women's World Cup latest results

Group H: South Korea 0, Morocco 1

Group A: Norway 6, Philippines 0

Group A: Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0

Group H: Germany 1, Colombia 2

📺 Footy Fix

Monday, July 31

All times U.S./Eastern

Group C: Japan vs. Spain, 3 a.m. ➡️ Fox

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 3 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

Group B: Canada vs. Australia, 6 a.m ➡️ Fox

Group B; Ireland vs. Nigeria, 6 a.m. ➡️ Fox Sports 1

⚽ World Cup today: What to know

Colombia stun Germany: Colombia beat Germany in dramatic fashion in the final match of the day, notching the tournament's biggest upset so far. The Germans dominated in almost every stat, but Colombia got on the scoresheet first when teen sensation Linda Caicedo scored another stunning goal in the 52nd minute. Germany upped the intensity and earned a penalty, which Alexandra Popp converted in the 89th minute. Colombia found themselves near goal a few times during stoppage time, and Manuela Vanegas scored off a corner in the 97th minute to clinch the surprise victory.

Earlier in Group H, newcomers Morocco picked up their first World Cup win thanks to Ibtissam Jraidi's sixth-minute goal. The more experienced South Korea dominated in possession but were wasteful up top and collected their second loss in as many games. Colombia now top the group and need only a draw against Morocco to advance, while Germany will look to rebound against South Korea and clinch the points they need to secure a round-of-16 berth.

Switzerland, Norway advance: Despite all the up-and-downs each team in Group A experienced, the original favorites to move onto the knockouts got the job done. Norway, without an injured Ada Hegerberg, put six past the Philippines for their first win at the World Cup. Sophie Roman Haug scored a hattrick and Caroline Graham Hansen tallied one in her return to the lineup, lifting Norway from fourth to second place in Group A. Switzerland, meanwhile, held off New Zealand to clinch top spot in the group.

Finales for Group B and C: Tomorrow's action kicks off when Spain and Japan duke it out for top honors in Group C, a matchup in which a draw favors Spain thanks to goal difference. It marks the first major test of the World Cup for both teams, who showed off offensive skill against Zambia and Costa Rica but will need to demonstrate defensive organization to pick up a win.

Later, Group B features the most high-stakes matchup of the day -- Canada vs. Australia. Nigeria's win over Australia last week means they just need a draw against Ireland to advance, which leaves Canada and Australia to potentially face off for a single knockout berth. Canada also needs only a draw, but Australia may just have star striker Sam Kerr available for the must-win game.

