Hello and happy Thursday! The U.S. women's national team were back in action with a 1-1 comeback draw against the Netherlands Wednesday night to remain in first place in the group. This week kicked off matchday two for teams which means we are rapidly approaching the end of the group stage. There are still spots for grabs in the knockout round while other teams have made their exit from contention. There's also still work to do for the U.S. ahead of Tuesday's game with Portugal. I'm Sandra Herrera and I'm here to update you on all things 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Let's get to it.

📺 Women's World Cup latest results

Group E: USWNT 1, Netherlands 1

Group E: Portugal 2, Vietnam 0

Group B: Nigeria 3, Australia 2

📺 Footy Fix

Thursday, July 27

Group G: Argentina vs. South Africa, 8 p.m. ET ➡️ Fox Sports 1

Friday, July 28

Group D: England vs. Denmark, 4:30 a.m. ET ➡️ Fox Sports 1

Group D: China vs. Haiti, 7 a.m. ET ➡️ Fox Sports 1

⚽ World Cup today: What to know

USWNT keep first place in the group with a draw: The United States and the Netherlands played a nail-biter for first place in the group in another inconsistent performance for the Americans. After going down early in the first half, team captain Lindsey Horan provided the equalizer at the hour mark off a corner, thanks to pinpoint accuracy by Rose Lavelle on the service. Horan overcame a rough tackles minutes earlier that she said "pissed" her off. The reaction was just what was needed to continue to control their own destiny in the group ahead of facing Portugal on Tuesday. Lavelle came into the match off the bench at halftime after the team was trailing and helped change the tempo of the game. It was the first time the USWNT dropped points in World Cup group play since a 2015 draw against Sweden, but the result means they stay in first place on goal differential.

The non-subs of it all: Head coach Vlatko Andonovski opted to go with the same starting lineup against the Netherlands. No changes from Vietnam to the Netherlands was either a bold or stupid move depending on who you ask, but the lack of substitutions was a bit baffling to most watching the tense game. His main adjustment, bringing on Lavelle, may have paid off but the four other subs remaining unused left more questions about his tactics.

Lavelle is still building her minutes in the tournament after sustaining a knee injury in mid-April. Her 45-minute shift against the Netherlands was her first half of competitive soccer after playing a half hour against Vietnam on matchday one. She was the only sub made and a key game-changer for the team playing down a goal. It was a strong comeback by the squad, who had momentum after leveling the match but Andonovski opted to keep 10 of his starters on through 90 minutes.

His response to the lack of subs was based on the rhythm of the match and was concerned that a substitute would need a few minutes to adjust to the game. He also said that Lynn Williams was at the top of his mind as a possible sub to come into the game, but none of the other possible subs were used. Williams is the only forward to not play for the team in the World Cup.

Battle of the debutants: Portugal and Vietnam squared off against each other in Group E and the Iberians picked up their first-ever World Cup win. Telma Encarnacao earned the honor of scoring the historic first World Cup goal for the squad and provided an assist on the go-ahead goal scored by Kika Nazareth -- the 20-year-old forward. The win keeps Portugal in contention with a final match remaining against the United States. Vietnam are officially eliminated and still searching for their first-ever World Cup goal.

Nigeria upset the co-hosts: The Super Falcons played an inspiring game against World Cup co-host Australia. It was a shootout between the two sides and Asisat Oshoala delivered the game-winner, making her the first African player to score in three World Cup tournaments. The victory means Nigeria currently hold first place heading into the final matchday. They are level on points with Canada and will face Ireland to close out group play.

Best World Cup is missing its biggest star: Sam Kerr missed Australia's first two group matches with a calf injury and her presence has been missed by the Matildas. Now she's in doubt for the final match. Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson has stated that a decision will be made on Kerr's availability on the day of the last game and that she's likely a have fitness test in the hours before. It's not a promising diagnosis ahead of what is a must-win game against Canada.

Who will claim Group D: A battle between two European sides may determine first place, while China and Haiti will scrap to stay alive as all teams are still in contention to advance. The Lionesses will face Denmark for a shot at the top spot, and they're still on the hunt for a goal in the run of play. It's a group with lots of scenarios at play, so let's take a look:

England — advance to the round of 16 with win against Denmark AND Haiti win/draw vs. China.

Denmark — advance to the round of 16 with win against England AND China win/draw vs. Haiti.

China — are eliminated with a loss to Haiti AND England win/draw vs. Denmark.

Haiti — are eliminated with a loss to China AND Denmark win/draw vs. England.

