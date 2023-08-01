Hello and happy Tuesday! Welcome to your daily Women's World Cup update. Early this morning the U.S. women's national team survived a scare, just barely advancing to the knockout stage after a 0-0 draw with Portugal. They finished second in their group for just the second time ever and will now play on Sunday where a familiar foe may be waiting. As for the rest of the group stage, two days remain before we find out the entire knockout stage field. I'm Sandra Herrera, let's run down everything you need to know.

📺 Women's World Cup latest results

Group E: USA 0, Portugal 0

Group E: Netherlands 7, Vietnam 0

Group D: England 6, China 1

Group D: Denmark 2, Haiti 0

📺 Footy Fix

All times U.S./Eastern

Wednesday, August 2

Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden, 3 a.m. ➡️ Fox

Group G: South Africa vs. Italy, 3 a.m. ➡️ FS1

Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil, 6 a.m. ➡️ Fox

Group F: Panama vs. France, 6 a.m. ➡️ FS1

⚽ World Cup today: What to know

Getty Images

USWNT barely survive the group stage: The U.S. headed into the crucial match level on points with the Netherlands with a final match to determine not just their path to the knockout rounds but if they would even make it. They had hoped to win the group and exit on a high note, instead, they leave behind Group E without a definitive game. A lackluster scoreless draw against Portugal has the U.S. headed to the knockout rounds scoring as many goals in the group stage (four) as the Netherlands scored in the first 23 minutes of their 7-0 thrashing of Vietnam. This was the second time ever that the USWNT did not win their World Cup group.

Europe dominates: If this World Cup is a showcase of an expanded competitive field, it is showing Europe's domination of the competition. The Netherlands, England and Denmark have all advanced into the round of 16 behind multi-goal scorelines. The Netherlands knocked the U.S. out of first place with a win and blew away the chance of a tiebreaker on goal differential with that 7-0 win over Vietnam. England finally had their statement win with a 6-1 victory over China thanks to a hat-trick of assists (not to mention two goals) by Lauren James. Denmark defeated Haiti 2-0 and star striker Pernil Harder finally got on the scoresheet by converting a penalty. Four years ago, seven of eight quarterfinalists at the Women's World Cup were European. Could we get the same result this time around?

A familiar foe could await the USWNT: Speaking of Europeans, Sweden currently lead Group G with six points and are in a good position barring an upset by Argentina. If they advance to the round of 16 as group winners they will meet the United States. This would mark the sixth consecutive World Cup meeting between the two sides over the course of 20 years. The USWNT lead the World Cup series with three wins, one draw and one loss.

For more coverage of the Women's World Cup be sure to tune into CBS Sports Golazo Network where Morning Footy, Box 2 Box and Attacking Third will be bringing you all the highlights, analysis and coverage you need of the action Down Under.

Sponsored by Paramount+

