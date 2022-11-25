Name Minutes How did they do? Rating

(GK) Jordan Pickford 90 Most notable for the bellowing he was directing at his teammates. For all the pressure that was placed on the England penalty area, he did not have a save to make bar one comfortable effort from Yunus Musah. 5

(DEF) Kieran Trippier 90 Christian Pulisic had plenty of joy driving infield at Trippier, who seemed taken aback by how much licencs the American No.10 had to carry the ball. No less concerning was how the Newcastle fullback seemed to get in Saka's way, blocking off attacking lanes no less effectively than the American defense. 5

(DEF) John Stones 90 One of the few players in white who did not have his nation pulling out their hair in frustration. He was composure personified under the American press even when he was clearly enraged by the lack of options ahead of him. 7

(DEF) Harry Maguire 90 One of Maguire's great strengths is supposed to be his ability to progress the ball out of defense, but too often when US pressure came he would simply give the ball back to Stones. He did, however, excel when England were defending set pieces. 6

(DEF) Luke Shaw 90 In the final third Shaw looked like a real threat, teeing up Bukayo Saka for one of England's best chances of the match. But in his own half he often seemed to be one of the most vulnerable to American pressure. 5

(MID) Declan Rice 90 Led the game in interceptions and was a crucial component in England staving off the waves of US pressure that came to their box. He saw plenty of the ball but for various reasons, some within his control, his passing was too sideways. It would have helped if team mates were moving to the ball but he did not bring the zip England needed. 6

(MID) Jude Bellingham 67 The US midfield performed exceptionally to keep Bellingham off the ball from the outset, limiting him to around two-thirds of the touches Rice had in the first half. Whenever he attempted to turn it was into an American opponent and so it was perhaps no surprise that he was withdrawn for the steadying presence of Jordan Henderson. 5

(MID) Mason Mount 90 After an impressive display against Iran flew under the radar, Mount was visible for all the wrong reasons in the first half. His passing was loose but his pressing was all the more disappointing, leaving too many gaps for Tyler Adams to drive through. It seemed perverse that Southgate persevered with him for so long. 4

(FWD) Bukayo Saka 77 In his breakout World Cup debut the ball had stuck to Saka's feet like glue, on Friday all too many of his touches invited a US defender to steal the ball away. It is worth noting that a lot of the Arsenal man's difficulties came from an outstanding display by Antonee Robinson. 5

(FWD) Harry Kane 90 When England broke the lines in the first half it was often down to the impressive hold up play of their No.9. But this developed into one of those games where an increasingly tired looking Kane roved too far into midfield. A loose header in added time rather typified a tough match for the captain. 5

(FWD) Raheem Sterling 67 All too easily bypassed without the ball, Sterling offered precious little to England on it too. Indeed he ended the match with no shots, no chances created and no take ons even attempted. 4

Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating

Jordan Henderson Bellingham, 68' You would have done well to notice much of what the Liverpool captain did when he came on, but it was notable that the US did not have the driving lanes they had before his introduction. 5

Jack Grealish Sterling, 68' His introduction brought an immediate impact as Grealish looked to commit multiple defenders. He seems to suit the impact substitute role that he has been deployed in at Euro 2020 and this World Cup. 6

Marcus Rashford Saka, 78' Rashford made all the right runs but by the time he entered the fray the match was petering out towards a draw. 5

Manager Subs used How did they do? Rating