Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been charged with betting violations, the Football Association announced this week. The news comes shortly after Toney's omission from England's roster ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"Ivan Toney has been charged with misconduct in relation to alleged breaches of The FA's Betting Rules," reads the statement. "It is alleged that the Brentford FC forward breached FA Rule E8 232 times between 25 February 2017 and 23 January 2021. Ivan Toney has until Thursday 24 November 2022 to provide a response."

Rule E8 covers several betting-related situations, including betting "either directly or indirectly, or instruct, permit, cause or enable any person to bet on" football-related matters. Players are also not allowed provide anyone with "information relating to football which the Participant has obtained by virtue of his or her position within the game and which is not publicly available at that time." At this time, it's not known exactly what Toney did to breach rule E8.

Toney has registered 10 goals this season and is the third-highest scorer in the Premier League, just behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland (18) and Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (12). It was surprising to not see him make the national team, but Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham told BBC that Toney was "absolutely available for selection."

"He was not chosen on footballing grounds," Bullingham said of Toney.

Brentford also released a statement recently, but it will not make any further comment until the matter has been completed.

"Brentford FC has been informed that Ivan Toney has been charged with breaches of FA Rule E8," reads the statement. "The Club has been in discussion with Ivan and his legal representatives about this matter and those conversations will continue privately."