Less than a week ago, World Cup organizers had to tell major FIFA sponsor Budweiser that their alcohol tents needed to be moved to less visible areas. On Thursday, just three days before the games begin in Qatar, The Times reported that beer will "likely" be banned from all eight stadiums at the request of the Qatari royal family.

Alcohol is not technically banned in Qatar, but it is very tightly regulated. If Budweiser can't have any visibility during games, FIFA could be breaching their multi-million dollar contract with Budweiser -- a company that has had a relationship with FIFA since 1985.

Before the latest restrictions, beer was expected to be sold at stadiums at around $14 each, and there was going to be a limit of four drinks per order to try to limit binge drinking, as previously reported by The Guardian. Qatar has a zero tolerance policy for drinking in public and being drunk in public.

For now, it seems beer will be available to all fans at the Doha fan parks. This was a strategy used by Qatar when the country hosted the Club World Cup in 2019. Fans were able to drink there before the match, and they were taken to the stadium via bus before kick off.

Inside the stadium, beer might only be available inside hospitality boxes, where other types of alcohol such as wine and spirits will also be served to those who can afford it. The Times reported that a suite for a single game starts at $22,450.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on Nov. 20 and run until Dec. 18. For a full schedule, click here.