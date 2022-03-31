2022 is a World Cup year, but we'll have to wait until the winter before we see the biggest international soccer competition take center stage. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will get underway in Qatar in November, with the opening match set for Nov. 21 and the final scheduled for Dec. 18. This international break, most confederations will wrap up qualification and fill the majority of the World Cup spots remaining.

As it stands, 27 of the 32 spots have been filled, with all five spots from Africa being awarded on Tuesday. Senegal, Ghana, Tunisia, Morocco and Cameroon all officially qualified. Over in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal officially qualified by beating North Macedonia (who shocked Italy last week), 2-0, while Robert Lewandowski and Poland are in after defeating Sweden by the same scoreline.

South America's CONMEBOL has all four of their spots designated already, but a clutch 2-0 win by Peru over Paraguay on Tuesday night puts them in the intercontinental playoff. They could be on the verge of making back-to-back World Cups. They qualified in 2018 after nearly a four-decade drought.

Only Canada have qualified out of Concacaf's octagonal, with the United States and Mexico expected to join them on Wednesday.

Here are all of the teams that have officially qualified for next year's competition, which will be the last one with 32 teams before expanding to 48 for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022