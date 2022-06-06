2022 is a World Cup year, but we'll have to wait until the winter before we see the biggest international soccer competition take center stage. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will get underway in Qatar in November, with the opening match set for Nov. 21 and the final scheduled for Dec. 18.

As it stands, 30 of the 32 spots have been filled, with Wales being the latest team to join following their win over Ukraine on Sunday for UEFA's final spot.

All that is left to be decided now are the two intercontiental playoffs. On June 13, Peru will face either UAE or Australia, while it will be Costa Rica vs. New Zealand on June 14.

Here are all of the teams that have officially qualified for next year's competition, which will be the last one with 32 teams before expanding to 48 for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Craving even more coverage of the USMNT's road to Qatar? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2022