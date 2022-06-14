The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 21 for the first ever winter edition of the competition set for Qatar. The action runs through the final on Dec. 18, but action begins on Nov. 21. Following the draw on April 1 and the intercontinental playoff winners in June in Doha, the complete match schedule is now known as the field is officially complete.

Here is the entire schedule:

Group stage schedule

Monday, Nov. 21

Senegal vs. Netherlands, 5 a.m.

England vs. Iran, 8 a.m.

Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m.

United States vs. Wales, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 22

Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m.

Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m.

Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m.

France vs. Australia, 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m.

Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m.

Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m.

Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m.



Thursday, Nov. 24

Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m.

Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m.

Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m.

Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25

Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m.

Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m.

England vs. United States, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m.

Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m.

France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m.

Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m.

Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m.

Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m.

Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m.

South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m.

Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m.

Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m.

Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m.

Wales vs. England, 2 p.m.

Iran vs. United States, 2 p.m.



Wednesday, Nov. 30

Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m.

Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m.

Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.

Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m.

Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m.

Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m.

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m.

Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m.

Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m.

Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m.

Round of 16

All times Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 3

Group A winners vs. Group B runners-up, 10 a.m.

Group C winners vs. Group D runners-up, 2 p.m.



Sunday, Dec. 4

Group D winners vs. Group C runners-up, 10 a.m.

Group B winners vs. Group A runners-up, 2 p.m.



Monday, Dec. 5

Group E winners vs. Group F runners-up, 10 a.m.

Group G winners vs. Group H runners-up, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Group F winners vs. Group E runners-up, 10 a.m.

Group H winners vs. Group G runners-up, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Friday, Dec. 9

Quarterfinal 1, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinal 2, 2 p.m.



Saturday, Dec. 10

Quarterfinal 3, 10 a.m.

Quarterfinal 4, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, Dec. 13

Semifinal 1, 2 p.m.



Wednesday, Dec. 14

Semifinal 2, 2 p.m.

Third Place

Saturday, Dec. 17

Semifinal 1 loser vs. Semifinal 2 loser, 10 a.m.

Final

Saturday, Dec. 18

Semifinal 1 winner vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 10 a.m.