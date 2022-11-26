The 2022 World Cup is underway and we already have five players with at least two goals to heat up the Golden Boot race. Kylian Mbappe has now drawn level with Enner Valencia as his brace in a 2-1 victory over Denmark has seen France qualify for the round of 16 with one game remaining. Mbappe also registered the seventh brace of the tournament but no player has yet to record a hat trick.

Throughout the tournament, we will be tracking some of the most notable stats in Qatar, including the race for the Golden Boot and leaders for assists and clean sheets. While you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the United States men's national team during the World Cup in Qatar.

World Cup statistics

Matches played: 24/64

Total goals scored: 57

Goals per match: 2.38

Minutes per goal: 37.9

Braces scored: 7

Hat tricks scored: 0

Own goals: 0

Penalty kick success rate: 70% (7/10)

Player stats (leaderboard)

Goals

Kylian Mbappé FRA • F • #10 Goals 3

Enner Valencia ECU • F • #13 Goals 3

Assists

Theo Hernández FRA • D • #22 Assists 2

Bruno Fernandes POR • M • #8 Assists 2

Harry Kane ENG • F • #9 Assists 2

Clean sheets