Tyler Adams missed Leeds United's 3-2 loss against Fulham after he was left out of the squad due to what the team is calling a small muscular issue. Since joining Leeds during the summer, Adams has been ever present in midfield playing every available minute for the team under fellow American Jesse Marsch. The injury isn't expected to be serious but with teams releasing players for the World Cup in only a few weeks on Nov. 14, any niggle picked up between now and then is a cause for concern.

In a season where a lot of Americans aren't playing regularly for their clubs, midfield general Adams has been someone who Gregg Berhalter doesn't need to worry about. Playing a similar role for Leeds as he does for the national team, Adams' vision and pressing ability have been on display while doing his best to organize the defense.

While Adams is expected to be available when Leeds travel to face Liverpool on Oct. 29, it's a time where you wonder how players and coaches feel about the World Cup. There's a chance that key players like Adams may want to not test things if they aren't feeling 100% given their importance to national teams while coaches also need to consider that these players won't get a break if they're core members of the national team who will play 90 minutes in each match over a compressed schedule in Qatar.

It's a unique challenge as the World Cup is usually during the offseason between June and July allowing the players a bit of time to recover from grueling European seasons but with most European Leagues breaking on Nov. 13 before the World Cup begins on Nov. 20, the turnaround will be quick for everyone. It's something that both players and managers haven't dealt with before which makes small injuries like this one much more significant.

For the USMNT, they'll need Adams to be fully healthy and ready to go. One of Berhalter's rotating captains, Adams is one of the most important players for the national team. While Kellyn Acosta can do a job at the six when needed, he's not the same caliber of defensive midfielder as Adams who in his young career has seen it all, playing in Champions League, the Bundesliga, and the Premier League since leaving New York Red Bulls. Until Adams is officially in a Leeds lineup again, there will be a slight concern in the back of USMNT fan's minds.