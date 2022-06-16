NEW YORK -- The host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico were revealed Thursday in New York City. The 2026 edition of the tournament will be the largest ever with a new 48-team format featuring 80 games, which is 16 more teams and 16 more games than the current format. As a result, 16 venues were selected across the three countries split by three regional hubs: West, Central and East.
The United States last hosted the men's World Cup in 1994 and Brazil won that tournament after knocking out the upstart Americans in the round of 16. That World Cup still holds the record as the most attended World Cup with 3.6 million fans attending matches. But that record will certainly be shattered in 2026 with fans entering turnstiles in three countries.
Here are the selected cities and stadiums from the announcement.
East
- Toronto's BMO Field
- Boston's Gillette Stadium
- Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field
- Miami's Hard Rock Stadium
- New York/New Jersey's MetLife Stadium
Central
- Dallas' AT&T Stadium
- Atlanta's Mercedes Benz-Stadium
- Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium
- Houston's NRG stadium
- Monterrey's Estadio BBVA
- Mexico City's Estadio Azteca
West
- Vancouver's BC Place
- Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium
- Seattle's Lumen Field
- San Francisco's Levi's Stadium
- Guadalajara's Estadio Akron
