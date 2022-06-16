NEW YORK -- The host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico were revealed Thursday in New York City. The 2026 edition of the tournament will be the largest ever with a new 48-team format featuring 80 games, which is 16 more teams and 16 more games than the current format. As a result, 16 venues were selected across the three countries split by three regional hubs: West, Central and East.

The United States last hosted the men's World Cup in 1994 and Brazil won that tournament after knocking out the upstart Americans in the round of 16. That World Cup still holds the record as the most attended World Cup with 3.6 million fans attending matches. But that record will certainly be shattered in 2026 with fans entering turnstiles in three countries.

Here are the selected cities and stadiums from the announcement.

East

Toronto's BMO Field

Boston's Gillette Stadium

Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field

Miami's Hard Rock Stadium

New York/New Jersey's MetLife Stadium

Central

Dallas' AT&T Stadium

Atlanta's Mercedes Benz-Stadium

Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium

Houston's NRG stadium

Monterrey's Estadio BBVA

Mexico City's Estadio Azteca

West

Vancouver's BC Place

Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium

Seattle's Lumen Field



San Francisco's Levi's Stadium

Guadalajara's Estadio Akron

